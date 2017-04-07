FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 8, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 4 months ago

Boston Bruins - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Frank Vatrano, who missed four games with an upper-body injury, returned to action Thursday. He finished with an even rating in 11:48 of ice time against Ottawa.

F Jakob Forsbacka-Karlsson, signed out of Boston University, obtained his work visa and was on the ice for the warmup Thursday. He didn't dress for the game.

D Torey Krug (right knee) was hurt in the first period. CSNNE reported Krug exited TD Garden on crutches, wearing a bulky knee brace.

G Tuukka Rask made 25 saves as his personal four-game winning streak ended with a 2-1 shootout loss to the Senators on Thursday.

RW David Backes played his 800th NHL game Thursday. He finished with an even rating in 12:38 of ice time against Ottawa.

