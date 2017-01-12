Preview: Bruins at Predators

The Boston Bruins continue to thrive on the road and look to continue that trend when they wrap up a four-game road trip with a visit to the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. The Bruins erupted for their highest goal total in two months Tuesday in a 5-3 victory at St. Louis, which is among the league leaders in home wins.

Boston has struggled on its home ice with a sub-.500 record but it ranks second to the New York Rangers for the most road wins in the NHL (13-7-5). The Bruins have earned five of six points on their current trek, with an overtime loss to Carolina wedged between victories at Florida and St. Louis. Nashville received a last-second short-handed goal from Calle Jarnkrok in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Vancouver, snapping a two-game skid. It was only the third overtime win in 19 contests since the beginning of last season for the Predators, who swept a two-game series against Boston in 2015-16.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, TVAS, Sportsnet Ontario, NESN (Boston), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (22-17-5): Boston could be short-handed along the blue line after defensemen Adam McQuaid (upper body) and Colin Miller (lower body) were injured in Tuesday's game. McQuaid stayed over night in St. Louis for precautionary reasons but was expected to meet the team in Nashville while Miller is listed as doubtful by Bruins coach Claude Julien. Forward Brad Marchand, selected to play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday, is on a scoring binge with five goals in his last three games.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (18-16-7): Viktor Arvidsson, tied with Filip Forsberg for second on the team with 25 points, returned to the lineup Tuesday but sat out practice Wednesday along with injured teammates James Neal, Colin Wilson and P.K. Subban. Goaltender Pekka Rinne appears to be reclaiming his form, permitting one goal in each of his last three starts following a four-start winless streak. Rinne has yet to lose in regulation to Boston, posting a 4-0-1 mark and 1.89 goals-against average.

OVERTIME

1. Marchand, riding a four-game point streak overall, had four goals and three assists in seven games versus Nashville.

2. The Predators are 0-for-10 on the power play in the last three games.

3. Bruins G Tuukka Rask is 2-1-2 with a 2.56 GAA versus Nashville.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Predators 2