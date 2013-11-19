Preview: Bruins at Rangers

The Big Apple is abuzz with the likely return of Rick Nash to the lineup on Tuesday when the New York Rangers host the Boston Bruins. Sidelined with a concussion since Oct. 8, Nash had pointed to either Tuesday’s tilt - or Thursday’s game against Dallas - as a potential return date. Many feel Nash’s return is imminent after the Rangers sent Brandon Mashinter to Hartford of the American Hockey League on Monday, although the club declared that the move had nothing to do with the top-line forward.

Nash has plenty of incentive to return versus the Bruins, who eliminated their Original Six rivals in the second round of last season’s playoffs. New York has been on both sides of 1-0 decisions in its last two games - with the latter result being a shutout loss to Los Angeles on Sunday. Carl Soderberg and Reilly Smith each collected a goal and an assist as Boston skated to its fifth win in six outings with a 4-1 triumph over Carolina on Monday.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TSN, NESN (Boston), MSG2 (New York)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (13-6-1): Loui Eriksson extended his point streak to six games after setting up Smith’s power-play goal in the first period on Monday. The Swede has collected two goals and five assists in the stretch, which coincides with his return from a concussion. Milan Lucic, who also delivered a hit that led to a concussion for Nash in February, added his team-leading ninth goal and an assist on Monday.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (10-10-0): Mashinter’s departure means New York has only 12 healthy forwards on its roster heading into Tuesday’s contest. If Nash remains sidelined, Taylor Pyatt - who missed the last four games with a concussion - could be in line to return as he has seen his symptoms subside over the last few days, according to the New York Post. Stud goaltender Henrik Lundqvist has dominated Boston, posting a 21-7-2 mark with six shutouts and a razor-thin 1.67 goals-against average.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Carl Hagelin logged a season-low 12:27 of ice time on Sunday, but coach Alain Vigneault said the Swede is not dealing with an injury.

2. Boston has killed off its last 32 short-handed situations.

3. The Rangers have netted a power-play goal in six of their last 10 games, but failed to do so on Sunday despite having five opportunities with the man advantage.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Bruins 3