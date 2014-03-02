Preview: Bruins at Rangers

The Boston Bruins attempt to complete a sweep of their three-game season series against the New York Rangers when the Original Six rivals face off at Madison Square Garden on Sunday. After ousting the Rangers in the second round of last year’s Stanley Cup playoffs, Boston posted a pair of one-goal victories this season - skating to a 2-1 triumph at New York on Nov. 19 and recording a 3-2 win at home 10 days later. The Atlantic Division-leading Bruins look to rebound from Saturday’s 4-2 loss to Washington, their third setback in four games (1-1-2).

The Rangers also are coming off a defeat, as they dropped a 4-2 decision at Philadelphia on Saturday. It was just the second loss in eight games for New York, which has scored two goals or fewer in three of its last four contests. The Rangers are just 15-14-3 at home, where they have won three of their last four.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, RDS2

ABOUT THE BRUINS (37-17-5): Boston fell behind 3-0 on Saturday before Patrice Bergeron and Shawn Thornton scored in the latter half of the second period to cut the deficit to one. Bergeron has notched three goals in his last three games following a five-game drought. Brad Marchand, who had his three-game goal-scoring streak snapped Saturday, recorded a tally and two assists in the first two meetings with New York this season.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (33-25-3): Derick Brassard scored one of New York’s two goals Saturday, extending his point streak to eight games. The 26-year-old center has collected five tallies and five assists during the run. Brassard leads the Rangers in scoring against Boston this season with a goal and an assist.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers RW Derek Dorsett returned to the lineup Saturday after missing 18 games with a broken fibula.

2. The Bruins have lost in overtime in each of their last two road contests.

3. New York G Henrik Lundqvist notched his third assist of the season Saturday, leaving him one away from matching his career high set in 2010-11.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Rangers 2