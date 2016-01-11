Preview: Bruins at Rangers

The Boston Bruins look to snap out of their downward spiral and continue their mastery in the series when they visit the New York Rangers on Monday. The Bruins have dropped six of their last eight (2-5-1) overall but have posted seven victories in their last eight meetings with the Rangers, including a 4-3 triumph at home on Nov. 27.

The Bruins scored a total of eight goals in their last six losses and key offensive force David Krejci (shoulder) remains out indefinitely after having missed the past six games. The Rangers are beginning to perk up after a rough stretch with points in four of their last six contests (3-2-1) and showed progress despite a 4-3 overtime loss to Eastern Conference-leading Washington on Saturday. “We battled back from a two-goal deficit against one of the best defensive teams in the league, one of the goaltenders that have made it hard on a lot of teams,” New York coach Alain Vigneault told reporters. “We were real close to getting it done, but I think we took a step in the right direction.” Rick Nash has posted five points in as many games for the Rangers.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, Sportsnet, TVA, NESN (Boston), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (21-14-5): Brad Marchand returned to the lineup for Saturday’s 2-1 overtime loss at Ottawa after serving a three-game suspension for an illegal hit and posted a plus-1 rating in 20:24 of ice time. Marchand is tied for the team lead in goals with Patrice Bergeron at 15 and especially is needed with Krejci (33 points in 35 games) on the shelf. Bergeron tops the team in points (38), with Loui Eriksson (34) close behind, but the Bruins need more from Brett Connolly (five goals), who was a healthy scratch Saturday.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (22-14-5): New York has its own injury concerns with Chris Kreider (hand) out indefinitely and its special teams have struggled over the last five games. The Rangers are 0-for-15 on the power play and just 11-for-17 on the penalty kill in the past two weeks. Leading scorer Mats Zuccarello (16 goals, 31 points) has gone three games without a point while Kevin Hayes contributed a goal and an assist Saturday in his second game back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch in two straight.

OVERTIME

1. New York LW Viktor Stalberg has recorded a goal in three of his last four contests, doubling his total for the season.

2. Boston leads the NHL on the power play, converting at 28.3 percent, and went 2-for-3 against the Rangers earlier this campaign.

3. New York G Henrik Lundqvist is 21-12-2 lifetime with a 1.97 goals-against average and .933 save percentage against the Bruins.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Bruins 2