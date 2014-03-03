Bruins 6, Rangers 3: Gregory Campbell scored twice in the third period and defenseman Dougie Hamilton added a goal and two assists as visiting Boston completed a sweep of the three-game season series.

Jarome Iginla and Milan Lucic each registered a goal and an assist while Carl Soderberg also scored for the Bruins, who had lost three of their previous four games (1-1-2). Loui Eriksson and David Krejci notched a pair of assists apiece and Tuukka Rask made 39 saves as Atlantic Division-leading Boston climbed within three points of Pittsburgh for first place in the Eastern Conference.

J.T. Miller, Brad Richards and defenseman Ryan McDonagh tallied for the Rangers, who are a mediocre 15-15-3 at home. Derek Stepan recorded two assists and Henrik Lundqvist turned aside 27 shots as New York fell one point behind Philadelphia for second place in the Metropolitan Division.

Miller opened the scoring on a breakaway just 3:20 into the contest, but Iginla tapped in Krejci’s pass from the left faceoff circle late in the first period and Hamilton converted a feed from Lucic four minutes into the second to give Boston a 2-1 edge. Soderberg tallied 5 1/2 minutes later to extend the lead before Richards beat Rask from the right circle during a 2-on-1 rush with 3:07 left in the session.

Campbell restored the two-goal advantage at 9:04 of the third, putting a backhander past Lundqvist from the low slot while short-handed, and made it 5-2 less than five minutes later as Daniel Paille’s shot caromed off his skate and past the Swedish netminder. McDonagh converted a power-play chance with 4:42 remaining, but Lucic sealed the win with 1:36 to play.

GAME NOTEBOOK: New York C Derick Brassard was kept off the scoresheet, ending his eight-game point streak. He collected five goals and five assists during the run. ... The Rangers lost for just the third time in their last nine games. ... Boston was outshot 20-9 in the first period and 34-21 over 40 minutes.