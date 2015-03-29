(Updated: UPDATING: Standings information in Para 2.)

Bruins 4, Rangers 2: Milan Lucic recorded his 17th career two-goal performance as host Boston snapped its six-game skid (0-3-3) and spoiled the return of Henrik Lundqvist.

Carl Soderberg collected a goal and an assist while Reilly Smith also tallied for the Bruins, who moved one point ahead of Ottawa in the race for the second wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference. Tuukka Rask stopped all 14 shots he faced in the first period before abruptly being replaced 10 seconds into the middle session by Niklas Svedberg, who made 16 saves.

Rick Nash scored to record his third career 40-goal season and former Boston defenseman Matt Hunwick also tallied for New York, which dropped two of the three meetings in the season series. Lundqvist yielded four goals on 30 shots in his return from a vascular injury that had him sidelined since Feb. 2.

After scoring one goal in his previous 11 games, Lucic drew first blood 1:41 into the contest as Patrice Bergeron’s sharp-angle shot from along the left-wing boards caromed off his right skate and into the net. Lucic wasn’t done, as the burly forward accepted a backhand feed from rookie Ryan Spooner and beat Lundqvist between the pads from the left faceoff circle at 9:26 of the first before Soderberg scored inside the left post with 5:33 remaining in the period.

Boston’s impromptu goaltending change did little to slow the team’s momentum as Smith deposited a loose puck past Lundqvist 5:53 into the second session to give the Bruins a four-goal cushion. Chris Kreider’s backdoor feed to the right post was backhanded home by Nash with 3:11 remaining in the period and Hunwick added his second of the season late in the third.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Bruins coach Claude Julien said dehydration may have affected reigning Vezina Trophy winner Rask, who briefly spoke to the referee after the first whistle of the second period before leaving the ice. Rask will accompany the team to Carolina for Sunday’s game. ... Bergeron notched an assist to extend his point streak to five games. The two-time Selke Trophy winner has scored two goals and set up three others during the run. ... Lucic scored three goals in three games versus the Rangers this season. ... Soderberg’s goal was his second in 29 contests and Smith’s tally was his third in 25 games.