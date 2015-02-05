Rangers hang on to defeat Bruins

NEW YORK -- No Henrik Lundqvist. No problem.

Backup goaltender Cam Talbot made the most of his unscheduled start by stopping 18 shots as the New York Rangers defeated the Boston Bruins 3-2 at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday night.

Lundqvist was scratched with an upper-body injury stemming from an incident in Saturday’s game against the Carolina Hurricanes when he was hit in the throat with a shot. Lundqvist remained in that game and played the Rangers’ next game Monday and was expected to start against the Bruins before being listed as day-to-day earlier Wednesday night.

Talbot didn’t have to do all that much, although he stopped all seven shots he faced in the third period to preserve the Rangers’ third win in four games.

“He was big; he found out on short notice,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “He’s very calm in there, very composed. Even if he gives up a goal, he stays in the zone and continues to battle. For us, it’s no different if Henrik or Talbot is in there.”

This was Talbot’s first start since Jan. 15. His teammates made life as easy as possible, although Talbot responded with two saves in the final minute with goaltender Tuukka Rask on the bench for an extra attacker, including a long, sneaky shot from right winger David Pastarnak.

“I think everyone around here knows what he’s capable of and the talent he has,” defenseman Marc Staal said. “He played great tonight. It’s tough as a backup to come in after not playing in so long.”

Left winger Rick Nash continued to pound the score sheet this season, scoring his league-leading 32nd goal of the season to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead at 5:50 of the first period. Nash exploded down the right wing and beat Rask on a breakaway with a move to the backhand.

The Rangers speed gave the Bruins issues all night, forcing neutral-zone turnovers that led to scoring chances.

“Yeah, most of their opportunities came from long passes or turnovers or whatnot,” Rask said. “We couldn’t eliminate those as much as we wanted. They’re a good rush team as we know. We should (have been) more ready for that but we weren‘t.”

The Bruins briefly found themselves ahead late in the first period, receiving goals less than two minutes apart from left winger Milan Lucic and center Patrice Bergeron to secure a 2-1 advantage.

Lucic snapped a hard, quick shot from the right face-off circle that beat Talbot high to the stick side at 13:37 to even the score at 1. Bergeron made it 2-1 at 15:29 by driving the net, accepting a feed from right winger Loui Eriksson and snapping a puck past Talbot from just outside the crease.

Centers Derick Brassard and Derek Stepan answered during the second to put the Rangers back on top.

The Rangers used extended time in the offensive zone to shake the Bruins coverage. Brassard gathered a pass from left winger Chris Kreider in the slot and beat Rask to the blocker side to make it 2-2 at 6:41.

The score remained tied until the Rangers’ transition game gave the Bruins problems again. Stepan knifed through the neutral zoe, took a pass from Nash and wristed a shot that tipped off the catching glove of Rask, who made 22 saves, and into the net to make it 3-2 at 16:56.

“My glove went funny there,” Rask said. “I thought I made the save and I looked at my glove and it was bent in a way that it shouldn‘t. It’s just one of those things. Bad kind of luck, I guess. Then again, the mistakes happen right before that. I’d like to have that, but so be it.”

The Bruins (27-17-7) put forth a marginally better effort in the third period but could not sustain enough pressure to result in a tying goal.

The Rangers (30-15-4) pulled to within two points of the Metro-leading Pittsburgh Penguins, who have played two more games.

“It was a good sign that we didn’t panic there when they got the lead,” McDonagh said. “We came in the room and just talked, go back to what was making us successful and found a way to get it done.”

NOTES: The Bruins scratched D Matt Bartkowski and LW Jordan Caron. ... Bruins LW Loui Eriksson had been dealing with a stiff neck but was in the lineup. ... Rangers coach Alain Vigneault had this to say about the injury to G Henrik Lundqvist: “We don’t know how long he’ll be out but the injury is related to the injury he had over the weekend.” ... The Rangers are 136-1-9 in their last 146 regular-season games when leading after two periods. The 146-game stretch began with a 3-1 victory vs. New Jersey on Feb. 6, 2010. ... The Rangers scratched LW J.T. Miller and D Matt Hunwick.