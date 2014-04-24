Preview: Bruins at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings dominated the Boston Bruins in the regular season but they are getting a firsthand reminder that the playoffs are a different animal. The Red Wings attempt to bounce back from a pair of convincing defeats against Boston when they host the Presidents’ Trophy winner on Thursday in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference first-round series. Detroit has scored only twice in three games and needs a win to avoid heading back to Boston trailing 3-1 in the series.

The Bruins had dropped four straight to the Red Wings after a 1-0 loss in Game 1, but they have been the superior team in the last two contests. A 3-0 victory in Game 3 marked Boston’s first win in Detroit in seven years so the Bruins are understandably wary of the Red Wings. “It hasn’t been easy, let’s not kid ourselves,” Boston coach Claude Julien said. “We’ve been fortunate enough in the last two games to get leads. We’re not going to talk about a comfortable situation because until you win that fourth game, it never is.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TSN, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Tuukka Rask is the consensus favorite to win the Vezina Trophy and, if anything, the Finnish netminder has raised his game in the postseason by allowing only two goals in the three games. Rask registered a league-high seven shutouts during the regular season and posted his fourth career playoff blanking with a 23-save performance in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory. “He makes it look easy and makes us look better, obviously,” said second-year defenseman Dougie Hamilton, who scored a goal in Game 2. “He’s been unreal.” Special teams have played a big part for Boston, which is 3-for-7 on the power play in the past two games and has killed off all nine of Detroit’s chances with the man advantage.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS: With Detroit starved for offense, there was a welcome sight on Wednesday when captain Henrik Zetterberg joined the team for his first full practice since undergoing back surgery during the Winter Olympics. Zetterberg, who said he is taking it “day by day,” is probably a long shot to play Thursday since still needs medical clearance to return to the lineup. Teammate Darren Helm said it’s important for the Red Wings to show a sense of “urgency” in what looms as a must-win affair. “It’s an important game - a game that we probably need to win at home, with our fans giving us some energy,” Helm said. “So we even that game up, and the series turns around. It’s a different outlook.”

OVERTIME

1. Detroit is 1-for-22 on the power play over its last seven games dating to the regular season.

2. Boston has relied on its balance with seven different players scoring goals and 12 players recording at least one point.

3. Red Wings F Pavel Datsyuk and D Niklas Kronwall each missed practice Wednesday while awaiting the birth of a child but are expected to play in Game 4.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Bruins 2