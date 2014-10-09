Preview: Bruins at Red Wings

The Boston Bruins attempt to make it two straight victories to start the season when they visit the Original Six rival Detroit Red Wings on Thursday. Boston kicked off the 2014-15 campaign in winning fashion Wednesday, posting a 2-1 home triumph over Philadelphia as Chris Kelly snapped a tie with 1:51 remaining in the third period. Reilly Smith added a power-play goal and Carl Soderberg notched a pair of assists for the Bruins, who limited the Flyers to 20 shots - six in the final session.

Detroit figures to provide a tough test for its Atlantic Division rival as it has won each of its last four home meetings with Boston. The Red Wings also hope to gain a bit of revenge after being ousted by the Bruins in five games in the first round of last season’s playoffs. Detroit had a surprisingly quiet summer, failing to upgrade its defense corps as it begins its quest for a 24th consecutive postseason appearance.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BRUINS (1-0-0): After nine years of toiling in the minor leagues and Europe, Bobby Robins finally made his NHL debut Wednesday against Philadelphia. The 32-year-old immediately made his presence felt, engaging in a fight with Flyers defenseman Luke Schenn midway through the second period and finishing with seven penalty minutes. “I know the brand of hockey these Boston fans like, and I just hope to be able to provide that,” said Robins, who received a loud ovation after the battle. “And to get that kind of reception was a great feeling.”

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (2013-14: 39-28-15, 4TH IN ATLANTIC): Pavel Datsyuk’s season debut will have to wait as the Russian center reportedly will miss four weeks with a second-degree separation of his right shoulder. The 36-year-old Datsyuk, who was limited to 45 games in 2013-14 due to injuries, was hurt in Detroit’s preseason opener on Sept. 22. Czech center Andrej Nestrasil made the roster out of training camp and hopes to make his NHL debut Thursday.

OVERTIME

1. Boston G Malcolm Subban, the 24th overall pick in the 2012 draft, made the season-opening roster but was a healthy scratch against the Flyers.

2. The Bruins return to Joe Louis Arena for a rematch next Wednesday.

3. Detroit has not begun a season at home against Boston since 1973, when it cruised to a 9-4 victory.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Bruins 2