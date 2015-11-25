Preview: Bruins at Red Wings

Forwards Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand look to continue their offensive surges as the Boston Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday night. Bergeron boasts an eight-game point streak and Marchand has delivered five goals in the last four contests for the Bruins, who have strung together three consecutive victories.

Marchand leads the team with 10 goals after scoring twice in the 4-3 shootout victory at Toronto on Monday while Bergeron has 20 points – two behind team leader David Krejci. The Red Wings are on a run of their own, going 3-0-1 in the last four contests, and rookie Dylan Larkin has led the way with a goal in each contest. The 19-year-old center was last held without a point in the 3-1 setback at Boston on Nov. 14 – the Bruins’ fifth straight victory over Detroit. The Red Wings have been off since Saturday when they edged St. Louis 4-3 in overtime on Teemu Pulkkinen’s goal.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, TVAS, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BRUINS (11-8-1): Landon Ferraro, claimed off waivers from Detroit recently, assisted on one of Marchand’s goals in his first game with the Bruins on Monday. Right wing Loui Eriksson is also putting together a strong run with six points (four goals) in the last five games while goalie Tuukka Rask (.900 save percentage) won three of his last four starts. Frank Vatrano (upper body) missed the last two games and Ferraro took his spot Monday, playing primarily with Maxime Talbot and Zac Rinaldo.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (11-8-2): The return of veteran forwards Pavel Datsyuk and Brad Richards from the injured list has given coach Jeff Blashill more options, including putting them together with Pulkkinen on a new line. Richards told the Detroit Free Press after the trio had five points Saturday: “You never know how chemistry works. … so hopefully we get some confidence off the other night.” Captain Henrik Zetterberg leads the team with 18 points after collecting three in the last two games.

OVERTIME

1. Larkin is the first teenager to score in four straight games for Detroit since Steve Yzerman in 1984-85.

2. The Bruins lead the league in power-play percentage (32.3) but are near the bottom in penalty killing (74.7).

3. The Red Wings continue to split the goaltending duties with Petr Mrazek getting and 11 starts and Jimmy Howard 10.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Bruins 2