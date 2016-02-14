Preview: Bruins at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings attempt to conclude their five-game homestand without a regulation loss when they host the Atlantic Division-rival Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon. Detroit, which earned 10 points (4-0-2) during a six-game stretch at Joe Louis Arena earlier this season, has collected seven over the first four contests (3-0-1) of its current homestand.

The Red Wings have clamped down defensively during their string of home games, allowing a total of four goals as they cling to a one-point lead over Tampa Bay for third place in the Atlantic. Boston sits one point in front of its Original Six rival as it continues its season-high six-game road trip. Brad Marchand is riding a six-game goal-scoring streak for the Bruins, who are 2-0-0 on their trek and have won six in a row away from home. Boston won the first two contests of the four-game season series with the Red Wings, including a 3-2 overtime triumph at Detroit on Nov. 25.

TV: 3:30 p.m. ET, NBC, TVA

ABOUT THE BRUINS (30-19-6): Marchand is on a ridiculous roll, scoring a goal in 11 of his last 12 games to raise his team-leading season total to 27 - one shy of his career high set in 2011-12. Saturday’s win at Minnesota was the 500th of Claude Julien’s coaching career, tying him with Toe Blake for 22nd place on the all-time list. Loui Eriksson has tallied in three of his last four games to reach the 200-goal plateau for his career.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (28-18-9): A milestone is on tap for Brad Richards, who is slated to appear in his 1,100th NHL game on Sunday. “It goes by so quick,” the 35-year-old told the team’s website. “I don’t feel and look at myself as being old, but when I look back to my first game and remember seeing guys that were my age and playing that many games, I used to think they were ancient.” Defenseman Jonathan Ericsson missed Saturday’s practice and is questionable to face Boston due to a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Red Wings D Niklas Kronwall (knee surgery) remains out despite being eligible to come off long-term injured reserve Sunday.

2. Boston C Patrice Bergeron, who leads the team with 47 points, is questionable after missing Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

3. Detroit recalled D Xavier Ouellet from Grand Rapids of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Red Wings 2