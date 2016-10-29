Preview: Bruins at Red Wings

A pair of Original Six teams streaking in opposite directions will resume their rivalry when the red-hot Detroit Red Wings host the Boston Bruins on Saturday. After opening the season in ominous fashion by allowing 10 goals in a pair of road losses, the Red Wings abruptly have turned things around by ripping off six consecutive victories.

"It's crazy how much talent there is on this team," said forward Frans Nielsen, who signed with Detroit as a free agent in the offseason. "I knew there was young kids and talented guys, but wow, so many guys that can really play." While the Red Wings have matched their longest winning streak since January 2015, the banged-up Bruins have been outscored 14-4 during a three-game skid after giving up five unanswered goals in a 5-2 setback at the New York Rangers on Wednesday. Boston also will be without leading goal scorer David Pastrnak, who was suspended two games Friday for an illegal check in New York.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE BRUINS (3-4-0): Boston received a sliver of optimism when starting goaltender Tuukka Rask returned to practice after sitting out two games with an undisclosed injury. With backup Anton Khudobin also sidelined, the Bruins were forced to dip into the minors and give starts to Malcolm Subban and Zane McIntyre, who were singed for 10 goals over the last two games. Although Rask will accompany the team to Detroit, it's unsure if he will be ready to start.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (6-2-0): While the Bruins are hoping to untangle their goaltending situation, Detroit is receiving stellar play from the tandem of Petr Mrazek and Jimmy Howard, who have combined to allow eight goals during the six-game run. Howard, who could get the nod Saturday, has permitted one tally in his two starts while Mrazek has won his last four. “The goaltending saves us,” captain Henrik Zetterberg told reporters. “It doesn’t matter who we put in net, both are playing really well.”

OVERTIME

1. Detroit is looking to win seven straight for the first time since Jan. 12-23, 2013.

2. Bruins F Brad Marchand has notched just one assist in his last three games after amassing nine points in his first four.

3. Red Wings F Gustav Nyquist, tied for the team lead with eight points, has scored five goals in 11 career games versus Boston.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 3, Bruins 2