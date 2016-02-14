Red Wings 6, Bruins 5

DETROIT -- Forward Henrik Zetterberg had two goals and an assist, including the game winner in the third period to give the Detroit Red Wings a 6-5 win against the Boston Bruins on Sunday afternoon at Joe Louis Arena.

Center Pavel Datsyuk had two goals and an assist to surpass 900 points for his career and forward Darren Helm scored twice for Detroit. Winger Justin Abdelkader and center Brad Richards had two assists each and goalie Petr Mrazek stopped 17 shots.

Left winger Brad Marchand, defenseman Zach Trotman, right winger Loui Eriksson, defenseman Dennis Seidenberg and left winger Joonas Kemppainen scored for Boston. Center David Krejci had two assists and goaltender Tuukka Rask made 19 saves before being replaced by former Red Wing Jonas Gustavsson, who made 10 saves.

Zetterberg broke a 5-5 tie 7:37 into the third period when defenseman Dan DeKeyser’s shot went in off Zetterberg for his second goal of the game and 12th of the season.

Marchand gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead eight seconds into the game. It was Marchand’s 28th goal which matches a career high, and stretched his goal streak to seven games, in which he has eight goals.

It was the fastest goal to start a game in Bruins history.

Zetterberg tied it 1-1, at 2:44.

Trotman gave Boston back the lead 14 seconds later with his second goal and Eriksson made it 3-1 at 7:01 with his 19th goal of the season.

Datsyuk’s power-play goal made it 3-2 with 5:14 left in the high-scoring first period.

Helm’s first goal of the game, 3:13 into the second period, tied the game 3-3.

Datsyuk’s second goal of the game and 11th of the season, on the power play, 6:38 into the second period gave Detroit a 4-3 lead.

Helm scored his second goal of the game and seventh goal of the season at 11:01 of the second made it 5-3. Rask was then pulled.

Seidenberg’s first goal of the season, with 8:37 left in the second period, cut the Red Wings lead to 5-4. It came just 22 seconds after Helm’s goal.

Kemppainen’s short-handed goal tied the game 5-5, 38 seconds into the third period. It was his second goal of the season.

NOTE: Detroit C Brad Richards played his 1,100th career game. ... Boston C Patrice Bergeron missed his second game with an undisclosed injury. ... Red Wings D Xavier Ouellet played after being recalled from AHL Grand Rapids Saturday. He replaced D Jonathan Ericsson, who didn’t play because of a lower-body injury. Ericsson is day-to-day. ... The Bruins were also without D Adam McQuaid (upper body) and F Chris Kelly (broken left femur). ... Sunday was Red Wings goalie Petr Mrazek’s 24th birthday. ... Detroit was also without D Niklas Kronwall (knee), LW Drew Miller (knee) and RW Johan Franzen (concussion). ... Red Wings C Pavel Datsyuk came into the game one point shy of 900 for his career.