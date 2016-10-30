Bruins, Rask end Red Wings' win streak

DETROIT -- Goaltender Tuukka Rask made 23 saves for his 31st career shutout in the Boston Bruins' 1-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings Saturday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Boston snapped a three-game losing streak and ended Detroit's six-game winning streak.

It was Rask's first game back after missing three with a lower-body injury.

Forward Tim Schaller scored for the Bruins (4-4-0).

Goalie Jimmy Howard stopped 35 shots for the Red Wings (6-3-0), who lost their first game of the season at home.

Schaller got the game's only goal with 2:11 left in the second period. His shot from along the goal line in the right corner went in off of Howard's left hip. It was Schaller's first goal of the season.

The play was the result of a turnover by Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin in the high slot.

Detroit coach Jeff Blashill challenged that the play was offside going into the Detroit zone, but the play was determined to be onside by the NHL Situation Room.

It also ended Howard's shutout streak at 156:02. He had last surrendered a goal on Oct. 19.

Howard stopped Bruins center Austin Czarnik on a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle 7:27 into the second period.

Rask made an athletic save on a tip by Detroit left winger Tomas Tatar off a shot by defenseman Jonathan Ericsson at about the eight-minute mark of the middle period.

Howard denied Schaller on a shorthanded breakaway attempt with 8:38 left in the second.

Detroit forward Steve Ott speared Boston defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara in the groin/hip area shortly after the opening face-off but neither referee saw it. Ott and Chara got into a scrum and both received unsportsmanlike conduct minors 43 seconds into the game.

NOTE: Boston G Tuukka Rask returned after missing three games with a lower-body injury. ... Detroit LW Thomas Vanek missed his second game with a lower-body injury. ... Bruins F David Pastrnak served the first game of a two-game suspension because of an illegal check to the head of New York Rangers D Dan Girardi Wednesday night. ... Detroit was seeking its seventh consecutive win. The last time the Red Wings won seven straight was Jan. 12-23, 2012. ... The Bruins sent G Malcolm Subban to their American Hockey League affiliate in Providence. ... It was the first of back-to-back home games for Detroit. The Red Wings host the Florida Panthers Sunday.