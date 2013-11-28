Wings blast Bruins with season-high goal total

DETROIT -- The outcome finally matched the good things the Detroit Red Wings did on the ice Wednesday.

Defenseman Niklas Kronwall, center Henrik Zetterberg and left winger Tomas Tatar each had a goal and an assist in the Red Wings’ 6-1 victory over the Boston Bruins at Joe Louis Arena.

“We work pretty hard most nights. Today we were rewarded,” Detroit coach Mike Babcock said. “We had puck luck and got some energy and got going. I think that was the biggest thing. We’ve played lots of good games this year; we haven’t won lots of games. That’s the fact, because we never score. ... I thought we built off what we’ve been building, and it was a positive for the guys.”

Wingers Justin Abdelkader, Drew Miller and Gustav Nyquist also scored for Detroit (12-7-7). Right winger Johan Franzen had three assists, and center Joakim Andersson had two assists. Detroit goaltender Jonas Gustavsson made 16 saves.

The six goals were the most the Wings scored in a game this season.

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Red Wings

”We really went after it tonight,“ said Gustavsson, who ran his season record to 6-0-1. ”It felt like we skated a lot, we played the kind of game we want to play. When we do that, we’re a really good team.

“I don’t know if it was our team that was really good or Boston had an off night. If we play like this, we know we’re going to win a lot of games. I feel like last few weeks we’ve been going in the right direction. Hopefully we have some more gears. I think we have, because we have a young group. Really good team effort.”

Right winger Jarome Iginla scored in the third period for Boston (16-7-2) to break up Gustavsson’s shutout bid. Bruins netminder Tuukka Rask stopped 22 shots.

“Everything we did tonight was just a disaster,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said.

Abdelkader opened the scoring with 8:11 left in the first period when he put in a loose puck from the bottom of the left circle off the rush, 11 seconds after Detroit killed off a high-sticking penalty. Franzen picked up the puck after coming out of the penalty box, carried it into the Boston zone and got the lone assist on Abdelkader’s third goal.

The Red Wings scored three goals in less than four minutes in the second period.

Tatar made it 2-0 at 6:05 of the second. He scored on a wraparound after carrying the puck from just outside the Red Wings’ blue line and falling down and getting back up -- while maintaining control of the puck -- in the right circle. It was Tatar’s third goal.

Zetterberg made it 3-0 at 8:47 of the middle period when he scored from the left circle for his 11th goal. Kronwall got his goal, on the power play, 1:14 later.

“It was nice. Our second periods haven’t been our best, and tonight we found a way,” Zetterberg said. “Specialty teams were good, our PK and we scored a goal on the power play.”

Rask had a different view.

“In the second period, we didn’t create much and didn’t give them much, but they scored three goals,” he said.

Miller added his second goal of the season 8:38 into the third period, and Nyquist got his third goal with 2:53 remaining.

Iginla closed out the scoring with 2:25 left.

NOTE: Detroit D Brendan Smith went to the dressing room after falling into the boards shoulder first early in the third period. ... Detroit C Pavel Datsyuk missed his second game after being elbowed in the face by Ottawa D Jared Cowen on Saturday night. Datsyuk also will sit out Friday’s game at the New York Islanders. ... Boston D Dennis Seidenberg didn’t play due to a lower-body injury. ... Red Wings RW Todd Bertuzzi missed his third game with an upper-body injury. ... Bruins’ D Torey Krug, who is from the Detroit suburb of Livonia, played at Michigan State. ... Detroit D Jonathan Ericsson signed a six-year, $25.5 million contract extension. ... Red Wings’ backup G Jonas Gustavsson got his second consecutive start.