Red Wings take advantage of tired Bruins

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings started this season with a win against the team that beat them to end their 2013-14 season.

Left winger Justin Abdelkader and right winger Gustav Nyquist scored to lead the Red Wings to a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins in their season opener at Joe Louis Arena on Wednesday night.

Boston eliminated Detroit in five games in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season. The Bruins were playing their second game in two nights. They beat the Philadelphia Flyers 2-1 on Wednesday night in Boston’s season opener.

“It was good. They’re one of the favorites. They’re one of the teams everyone is talking about to be Stanley Cup favorites so it’s good for us,” Abdelkader said. “It’s night one. We have to follow that up. Can’t be content and happy. We have a good team coming in Saturday (Anaheim Ducks). We need to build off this win. It’s a great divisional win. Good win coming off the bitter taste of last year’s playoffs.”

Right winger Johan Franzen had two assists for Detroit and goaltender Jimmy Howard stopped 16 shots.

“This is our recipe for success. A lot of nights it’s going to take working a full 60 minutes,” Howard said. “There are going to be a lot of hard-fought games and games that mean something for us this year. It’s going to be a fun year.”

Center Patrice Bergeron scored for Boston while netminder Tuukka Rask made 22 saves in the loss. Bergeron missed most of the first half of the second period because he was hit in the head and had to go through the NHL’s concussion protocol.

“Any time you have back-to-backs with a couple of hours flight, you always feel it,” Bruins left winger Brad Marchand said. “We just didn’t play our system very well. We weren’t getting pucks deep and we were turning it over at the blue line.”

Abdelkader said the Red Wings wanted to take advantage of Boston’s fatigue.

“We knew it was big to come out to a big start because they played last night, wear on their D as much as we could,” he said. “I think we did a good job holding onto the pucks and grinding it down low. As the game went on, we put some miles on their defensemen.”

Detroit scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

“I thought the biggest factor was the second period,” Julien said. “That’s when the tide really turned, when Bergy left. They really took it to us.”

But Bergeron’s absence didn’t account for everything.

“I think it’s part of it but not all of it,” Julien said.

Abdelkader put the Red Wings on the board 3:52 into the middle period when defenseman Dan DeKeyser’s shot from the point went off his backside after it was tipped by Franzen.

“I felt it hit me and it redirected. I didn’t know if Franzen tipped it too. It was a double deflection,” Abdelkader said.

Nyquist’s power-play goal with 5:14 remaining in the period gave Detroit the lead.

Standing at the bottom of the right circle, Nyquist put in winger Darren Helm’s pass across the front of the crease.

Bergeron was off for slashing.

The Bruins scored on their first shot of the game when Bergeron capitalized on a giveaway by Red Wings defenseman Jonathan Ericsson in his own zone. Bergeron beat Howard from the top of the left circle with 7:59 left in the first period.

Rask made a nice stop on a tip attempt from in front of the crease by center Luke Glendening about six minutes into the game.

NOTES: Detroit RW Andrej Nestrasil made his NHL debut on Thursday night. He made the team because C Pavel Datsyuk is on the injured list with a separated shoulder. ... Boston RW Reilly Smith and Red Wings D Brendan Smith are brothers. ... Bruins D Torey Krug is from the Detroit suburb of Livonia and played at Michigan State. ... Boston coach Claude Julien played junior hockey with the Windsor Spitfires for three seasons from 1978-79 to 1980-81. Windsor is across the Detroit River from Detroit. ... W Dan Cleary, C Stephen Weiss and D Brian Lashoff were healthy scratches for Detroit. ... The Bruins’ healthy scratches were D Matt Bartkowski and RW Brian Ferlin.