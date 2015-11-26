Vatrano nets winner in OT as Bruins defeat Red Wings

DETROIT -- The Boston Bruins were outplayed but they came away with a win.

Center Frank Vatrano’s second goal of the game, with 1:28 left in overtime, gave Boston a 3-2 come-from-behind win against the Detroit Red Wings Wednesday night at Joe Louis Arena.

Vatrano tipped in defenseman Colin Miller’s shot during the 3-on-3 for his third goal.

“Just put my stick down on the ice and it went it. That’s it,” Vatrano said.

Miller also scored for Boston while goaltender Jonas Gustavsson, who spent the past three seasons with the Red Wings, made 32 saves.

“They came out and had a lot of pressure at the net. ... But what’s important is we found a way to come back,” Gustavsson said. “Maybe not how we wanted to get a win but a win is a win.”

Center Pavel Datsyuk and left winger Tomas Tatar scored for Detroit and goalie Petr Mrazek made 19 saves.

“I thought we did lots of great stuff, to be honest with you. In a lot of ways, it was our best game of the year,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blachill said. “We’ve got to find a way to score the third goal there. Obviously they hang around and it’s 2-1, that can happen. I think when you go into overtime, we’ve talked about it, you leave a bit up to chance.”

Miller tied it 2-2, with 1:44 left. He beat Mrazek with a one-time slap shot from the top of the right circle.

“Loui (Eriksson) did a nice job of leaving it for me so I could walk into it and I just tried to go back left with it (the shot),” Miller said.

Mrazek was partially screened.

“I didn’t see the puck very well. I didn’t see the guy coming for the one-timer,” Mrazek said. “Then I saw him on the last second and I just tried to be big in the net and get out of the blue paint. But it was a nice shot by him.”

The Red Wings scored twice in the second period to take a 2-1 lead.

Datsyuk second goal of the season tied it 1-1 2:26 into the second period. The goal was his the 300th of his NHL career. He cut in off right wing, flipped the puck over the stick of defenseman Torey Krug, who was diving, and beat Gustavsson under the crossbar.

“It’s a big milestone for me and I‘m happy to help my team with lots of good teammates. It’s fun,” Datsyuk said.

Tatar’s seventh goal of the season gave Detroit the lead with 5:07 left in the second period. His shot from the slot deflected in off Krug’s stick, as Tatar had come directly off the bench.

Vatrano’s first goal of the night opened the scoring 7:11 into the game when his shot from the high slot area beat Mrazek.

“We needed two points. And even though we didn’t have a great game there in the second period, we rounded it out in the third,” Vatrano said. “Even if you haven’t played your best game, you stick with it and things usually work out.”

Gustavsson stopped Datsyuk from the right circle 5:32 into the first period.

Boston defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara knocked the puck out of the crease behind Gustavsson, as it rolled toward the goal line 6:37 into the game.

Datsyuk’s shot from the bottom of the left circle went off of Gustavsson and hit the goal post in the final minute of the first period.

NOTES: Boston F Landon Ferraro began the season with Detroit. He was claimed off waivers by the Bruins on Sunday. This is his second game with Boston. ... Boston G Jonas Gustavsson spent the past three seasons with the Red Wings. ... Detroit was without RW Johan Franzen (concussion) and D Kyle Quincey (ankle). ... The Bruins were missing C Chris Kelly (fractured femur), D Kevan Miller (upper-body injury), F David Pastrnak (foot) and C Alexander Khokhlachev (hand). ... C Joakim Andersson and D Jakub Kindl were healthy scratches for the Red Wings. ... C Joonas Kemppainen, D Joe Morrow and RW Tyler Randell were Boston’s healthy scratches.