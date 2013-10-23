Preview: Bruins at Sabres

The Boston Bruins, who are unbeaten away from home, look to wrap up a perfect three-game road trip against the reeling Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. It’s the front end of a back-to-back for the Bruins, who must avoid looking past the Sabres and toward Thursday’s matchup with San Jose, the only team in the league that has yet to lose in regulation. “In this league, the thing that’s most dangerous is when you take things for granted - and we can’t,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said.

Buffalo is off to a dreadful start, winning only once in 10 games to tie Philadelphia and New Jersey for the fewest victories in the league. The Sabres have dropped all six home games and their offense is a disaster, producing a total of 13 goals and scoring more than two just once. “With a lot of young guys, we’ve just got to stick together,” forward Marcus Foligno said. “You can’t pout, get negative. It’s just going to spread and definitely take this team down even further.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2, RDS2

ABOUT THE BRUINS (5-2-0): Tuukka Rask is coming off a 5-0 shutout at Tampa Bay and is one of only two goaltenders to start every game, but Julien said backup Chad Johnson will get a start this week - and Buffalo seems an ideal spot with the high-powered Sharks on deck. “We’re going to have to use him at some point. This might be a good chance,” Julien said. Johnson has made only 10 career appearances (eight starts) and went 2-0-2 in four starts with Phoenix last campaign, posting his first career shutout in his season debut.

ABOUT THE SABRES (1-8-1): Buffalo is off to the worst start in franchise history, thanks to a punchless attack that averages a league-low 1.2 goals per game. Not surprisingly, the power play is at the bottom of the NHL with three goals in 35 chances, an issue coach Ron Rolston is attempting to rectify by moving Cody Hodgson to the point with the extra skater. Another point of emphasis is avoiding slow starts - the Sabres have been outscored 13-1 in the first period and have notched the first goal only once.

OVERTIME

1. The Bruins have allowed only 10 goals in their seven games.

2. Sabres LW Thomas Vanek has 29 goals and 27 assists in 49 career games versus Boston.

3. Buffalo has eight regulation wins in 41 games since Rolston replaced the fired Lindy Ruff in February 2012.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Sabres 2