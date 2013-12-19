Preview: Bruins at Sabres

The Boston Bruins vie for their sixth win in seven outings on Thursday, when they visit the Buffalo Sabres in the opener of a home-and-home series. Captain Zdeno Chara scored twice and Tuukka Rask turned aside 21 shots as Boston returned home following a 3-1-0 road trip to claim a 2-0 triumph over Calgary. Milan Lucic collected two goals and an assist against Buffalo in the lone meeting between the Atlantic Division rivals - a 5-2 Bruins’ victory on Oct. 23.

For all of their considerable problems, the Sabres have been playing well at home - posting a 3-1-1 mark in their last five contests in western New York. Matt Moulson scored for the second straight game as Buffalo netted four unanswered goals en route to a 4-2 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday. The Sabres are attempting to post back-to-back victories for just the second time this season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (23-9-2): Brad Marchand played a big role in Boston winning the Stanley Cup in 2011, but his antics on Saturday against Vancouver rubbed some within his own organization the wrong way. With coach Claude Julien already on record disapproving of Marchand pretending to lift the Stanley Cup and kissing his ring finger in front of Canucks, general manager Peter Chiarelli said that he had a sit-down talk with the 25-year-old. “I didn’t like what I saw,” Chiarelli told CSN New England of Marchand’s actions.

ABOUT THE SABRES (8-23-3): Captain Steve Ott and Marcus Foligno ended their respective 12-game goal droughts as Buffalo posted its highest scoring output since a 5-4 shootout victory in San Jose on Nov. 5. Cody Hodgson had an assist in his return from a two-game absence with a lower-body injury. Hodgson also scored against Boston in the last meeting and has five goals and three assists in 10 lifetime encounters.

OVERTIME

1. Boston recalled D David Warsofsky from Providence of the American Hockey League and assigned LW Craig Cunningham and D Kevan Miller to the minors.

2. Sabres D Alexander Sulzer returned from a five-game absence with an upper-body injury.

3. The teams will reconvene at TD Garden in Boston on Saturday.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Sabres 2