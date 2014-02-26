Preview: Bruins at Sabres

The Boston Bruins look to pick up where they left off prior to the Winter Olympics when they visit the struggling Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday. Boston breezed into the break with a 7-1-1 mark to sit comfortably atop the Atlantic Division - 38 points ahead of cellar-dwelling Buffalo, which snapped a four-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over Carolina on Tuesday. “A team that’s that far down in the standings, I’ve been there before. There’s no pressure (on the Sabres),” Bruins enforcer Shawn Thornton told ESPN Boston.

Boston has won two of the three meetings between the division rivals - with Milan Lucic scoring twice in a 5-2 triumph on Oct. 23 before also tallying in a 4-1 victory on Dec. 21. Chad Johnson will get the start as Tuukka Rask gets a breather after guiding Finland to the bronze medal at the Sochi Games. Rask is expected to rejoin the team for practice on Thursday, two days before the Bruins host Washington.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE BRUINS (37-16-4): While Rask receives a bit of a respite, Canadian Patrice Bergeron and Swede Loui Eriksson are expected to play on Wednesday despite competing in Sunday’s gold-medal match at the Olympics. Coach Claude Julien, who served as an assistant for Team Canada, admitted that competition in Russia gave him a jolt as the NHL restarts its season. ”If anything, the competition that I was involved with was so good and refreshing that I’ve come back here energized, believe it or not. I’m not tired,” Julien said.

ABOUT THE SABRES (16-34-8): Christian Ehrhoff scored his second goal of the contest with 44 seconds remaining in the third period to snap a tie on Tuesday. The defenseman has been contributing offensively of late - registering eight points in as many games after recording just 17 in his previous 47. Ryan Miller turned aside 36 shots hours after general manager Tim Murray told reporters that the team’s primary focus would be to gain value in a potential trade rather than resigning the veteran goaltender.

1. Boston C David Krejci and captain Zdeno Chara returned from their Olympic travels to participate in practice Tuesday. Both are expected to play versus Buffalo.

2. Sabres RW Drew Stafford set up a pair of tallies on Tuesday and has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his last eight games. He also scored a goal in Buffalo’s 4-2 victory over the Bruins on Dec. 19.

3. While pleased with his progress, Julien said D Adam McQuaid is doubtful to return Wednesday from a leg injury that has cost him nine games thus far.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Sabres 1