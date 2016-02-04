Preview: Bruins at Sabres

One day after escaping the Atlantic Division basement with an impressive comeback victory over one Original Six team, the Buffalo Sabres attempt to match their longest winning streak of the season Thursday as they host another in the Boston Bruins in the opener of a home-and-home series. Buffalo rallied for three goals in the third period Wednesday to post its second straight victory, a 4-2 road triumph over floundering Montreal.

The Sabres look to top another division rival and equal the three-game run they enjoyed from Nov. 7-12. Boston hopes to avoid a third consecutive defeat and remain in a playoff spot in the tightly contested Eastern Conference. The Bruins occupy the first wild-card position in the East and are two points behind Tampa Bay for second in the Atlantic but one in front of New Jersey, which sits out of the postseason picture. Boston and Buffalo split their first two meetings this season, with each team winning on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET; Sportsnet, TVA; NESN (Boston), MSG (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (26-18-6): Jonas Gustavsson will make the trip to Buffalo after being cleared to practice Tuesday but awaits his final test results before being given the green light to return to action. The 31-year-old Swede has not played since Jan. 26 because of an elevated heart rate. Defenseman Adam McQuaid skated Monday for the first time since suffering an upper-body injury Jan. 5 but remains out.

ABOUT THE SABRES (21-26-4): Jack Eichel notched an assist Wednesday, giving him points (three goals, five assists) in five of his last six games. The 19-year-old is second in scoring among all NHL rookies with 35 points - 12 behind Chicago’s Artemi Panarin. All-Star Ryan O‘Reilly leads the team in goals (17) and points (41), but has gone 10 games without a tally.

OVERTIME

1. Sabres D Cody Franson’s two assists Wednesday were his first since Dec. 26 versus the Bruins.

2. Boston G Malcolm Subban will serve as Tuukka Rask’s backup for the second straight game since being recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Monday.

3. Buffalo LW Matt Moulson enters with a 38-game goal-scoring drought, last tallying Nov. 1.

PREDICTION: Bruins 4, Sabres 1