Bruins 5, Sabres 2: Milan Lucic had two goals and an assist and defenseman Torey Krug also scored twice as Boston kept reeling Buffalo winless at home.

Chad Johnson turned aside 14 shots in his first start of the season and defenseman Dougie Hamilton scored for the Bruins, who completed a perfect three-game road trip while dropping the Sabres to 1-9-1 overall and 0-6-1 at home. Jarome Iginla, Carl Soderberg and David Krejci each had two assists for Boston.

Cody Hodgson scored on the power play and rookie Nikita Zadorov netted his first career goal for Buffalo, which has scored two goals or fewer in 10 of its 11 games. Ryan Miller made 29 saves but could not hold back the Bruins, who outshot the Sabres 23-8 in the final two periods.

Lucic was credited with the only goal of the opening 20 minutes when Iginla’s shot from the high slot deflected off him and past Miller at 11:01. Lucic took a puck to the side of the nose and went to the dressing room minutes later, but returned for the second period and doubled the lead 40 seconds in by directing a centering feed from Iginla past Miller.

Buffalo answered on the power play nearly eight minutes later when Thomas Vanek’s pass caromed off Hodgson’s skate, but Hamilton restored the two-goal edge by finishing a 2-on-1 break. Zadorov scored his first goal with a backhander from a sharp angle to make it 3-2 after two periods, but Krug tallied twice within a span of 5 1/2 minutes in the third to break it open.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Lucic registered his first two-goal game since Nov. 30, 2011, and his five goals are two shy of matching his total from last season. ... Zadorov, 18, became the second-young player in franchise history to score for Buffalo - behind only Pierre Turgeon - and it came on his first career shot. ... Sabres forward John Scott was ejected in the third period for a blindside hit on Boston’s Loui Eriksson just before the six-minute mark of the third period.