Spooner's late goal pushes Bruins over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Ryan Spooner scored with 3:53 remaining to lead the Boston Bruins to a 4-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres.

The Bruins center received a pass from David Krejci and ripped a one-timer from the middle of the ice on the game-winning goal. Spooner added an empty-net goal with 51.5 seconds remaining.

Krejci and Patrice Bergeron also scored for the Bruins (19-15-4), who overcame an early 2-0 deficit and scored four unanswered goals. Tuukka Rask was terrific in net and made 31 saves.

Marcus Foligno and Kyle Okposo scored for the Sabres (13-14-8). Robin Lehner made 34 saves.

The Sabres got off to a fast start as Foligno opened the scoring 1:32 into the game. Following a strong forecheck by Matt Moulson and Jack Eichel, Foligno snapped a quick shot from the left circle for his fifth goal of the season.

Things got chippy as the first period progressed. Bruins right winger David Backes left the game with 5:07 remaining in the first period after a hard hit by Sabres left winger William Carrier; Carrier was given a penalty for an illegal check to the head, though it was not clear if Carrier actually made contact with Backes' head.

The Bruins looked for retribution on Carrier two minutes later, but the move backfired. Defenseman Adam McQuaid started a fight with Carrier, which was quickly broken up by officials, and McQuaid was given an additional two-minute penalty for instigating and a 10-minute misconduct.

Carrier suffered a hand injury during the fight and did not return.

Buffalo took a 2-0 lead on the ensuing power play. Okposo's quick strike from the right circle increased the Sabres' lead with 1:50 left in the period.

The Bruins bounced back at the start of the second period, striking quickly at 3:20 on Patrice Bergeron's sixth goal of the year. Following a face-off win, center Brad Marchand spotted Bergeron in the slot, and Bergeron lifted a quick one-timer.

Krejci evened the score on the power play with 3:47 remaining in the second. With Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges in the box for tripping, Krejci grabbed a loose puck from close range and scored on a backhand shot for his eighth goal of the year.

The Bruins had the upper hand in the third, outshooting Buffalo 13-7, on their way to the win.

NOTES: D Dmitry Kulikov (lower back) and C Ryan O'Reilly (appendectomy) were scratched for the Sabres. Kulikov is considered day-to-day after his back flared up once again. "It's something that Dmitry's dealt with for a long time," Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. "It just flared up over (the Christmas) break, the three days off, and going into the (previous) game kind of flared up a little bit. We're hopeful that not playing in this game he'll get better and he'll get some recovery and get back." ... RW Jimmy Hayes, D Joe Morrow and C Noel Acciari were scratched for the Bruins. ... The teams meet again Saturday in Boston.