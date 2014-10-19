Bruins’ defense shuts down Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After giving up six goals in a loss to the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night, the Boston Bruins’ defense responded against the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

The Bruins’ defense led the way in a 4-0 victory over the Sabres. Boston’s first three goals came from its defense in near-identical fashion, and the unit helped young goaltender Niklas Svedberg record his first career shutout.

“It’s something that we were very happy about,” said Bruins captain Zdeno Chara. “We had always taken a lot of pride in our defensive game and giving up six goals, it’s something that is not acceptable with this team ... so we wanted to have a really strong game defensively and I think we did.”

Chara and fellow defensemen Dougie Hamilton and Torey Krug opened the scoring for Boston. Center Carl Soderberg also scored for Boston (3-4-0), which has rallied after a slow start and won two of its last three games. Svedberg made 32 saves.

“It was good. I think we talked about playing with more intensity and we have I think in the last three games, which has been encouraging,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “We talked about our breakdowns defensively and tonight was much better. I thought we protected the slot area much better. The got some shots from the inside but most of it was coming from the outside, so I thought we were a lot better defensively and that made a big difference.”

Each of Boston’s first three goals followed the same formula.

With a steady stream of traffic in front of the Buffalo net, Hamilton opened the scoring midway through the opening period with a strike from the right point.

After deftly keeping the puck in the offensive zone -- and having one of his initial shots blocked by Sabres center Cody McCormick -- Chara made it 2-0 on a similar play just under four minutes later.

Krug made it 3-0 11:40 into the second, shooting from the point with traffic in front of the net. Following a face-off win in the Buffalo zone, Krug wristed a shot past Enroth with center David Krejci parked at the top of the crease.

Soderberg made it 4-0 while displaying some nice hands in front of the Buffalo net. Following some strong work by center Chris Kelly and left winger Loui Eriksson, Soderberg lifted a backhand shot high into the net.

“We scored three with a net-front presence,” Julien said. “We scored another one getting our nose dirty around the net. ... Overall, I think the guys did the things they had to do to win hockey games.”

Chara added: “It’s something that you don’t see very often but again when you have good traffic and guys are driving to the net and staying in front of the net, it makes it hard on the goalies to see the puck and creates a lot of good things offensively. That’s how I think we scored those three goals.”

Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 32 saves for the Sabres (1-5-0), who have not shown any signs of improvement after finishing last in the NHL one year ago. The Sabres have been shut out in consecutive games for the first time since the beginning of the 2003-04 season, and in consecutive home games for the first time since 1972 according to Elias Sports Bureau.

Ironically enough, the Sabres at times had some of their better stretches this season against Boston. Buffalo had some opportunities in their opponents’ end, which was not the case in a 1-0 loss to Florida on Friday and a 5-1 loss to Anaheim on Monday.

Still, it was nowhere near good enough to get the job done.

“The way we came out, especially playing last night, I was really happy with our effort,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “We get a couple breaks, you never know how it is. Don’t get me wrong, I‘m never happy with losing, I never will be.”

With the victory, the Bruins picked up four of a possible six points on a three-game road trip and appear to be finding their game after a slow start to the season.

”When you come off a road trip, you want to come off with a winning record. If we do that, we’re going to be OK,“ Julien said. ”You’ve got to start somewhere. I think we know that we’ve struggled out of the gate, but you feel like it’s starting to come around. You can see even in the body language of the players, they’re starting to have more fun and when you have more fun you seem to have better legs, you seem to move the puck better so that’s where we’re at right now.

“You’ve just got to hope it continues because I like the way we’ve played basically the last three games.”

NOTES: The Sabres scratched C Sam Reinhart, D Tyson Strachan and D Nikita Zadorov. ... D Matt Bartkowski, C Ryan Spooner and C Seth Griffith were scratched for the Bruins. ... This was the first time Reinhart, the second overall pick in June’s draft, has been scratched. Reinhart has zero points and is a minus-1 through his first five career games. “It’s one of those things. He’s a young player that’s still learning,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “So we’ll let him watch a game and let’s see how he comes from that. You ask any first-year player ... they all go through it. They’ve got to watch. Sometimes you learn a lot more by watching than playing sometimes. It’s still early in his development.” ... This was the 274th game between Buffalo and Boston. The teams meet again on Oct. 30.