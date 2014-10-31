Marchand propels Bruins past Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Left winger Brad Marchand picked as good a time as ever to break out of his scoring slump.

Marchand had two goals and an assist, including the winner 1:20 into overtime, to lead the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night.

“It’s frustrating when I felt pretty good in training camp and the numbers were there, the opportunities were there,” Marchand said. “The last 11-12 games haven’t been the best, but hopefully I can continue to build on things.”

Marchand doubled his output through the first 11 games of the season with his three-point evening. And it all came after Marchand was a game-time decision because of injury.

His goals couldn’t have been any more different, but both showcased his ability to change a game.

In overtime, Marchand ripped a one-timer from the slot into the top right corner of the net after a perfect feed from right winger Reilly Smith. Marchand’s tying goal was more about grit and determination; it came after he skated hard to the net and right winger Loui Erikkson’s shot caromed off Marchand’s glove and into the goal.

“Brad has been having a slow start to the season and again in the third period he just showed his true colors and what he can do when he decides to play the way he can,” Boston coach Claude Julien said. “So it’s nice to see him get rewarded with the things that he needs to do, so hopefully that encourages him to do a little bit more.”

Defenseman Adam McQuaid also scored for the Bruins (6-6-0), who dominated large portions of the game (outshooting Buffalo 37-15) but had to dig deep for each of their late goals.

Goalie Niklas Svedberg made 13 saves.

“Those aren’t easy games to play sometimes and you feel like you’re pushing and pushing like we did in the third,” Julien said. “I thought our guys in the third period held their own and made some good plays and we didn’t panic.”

Center Tyler Ennis and right winger Drew Stafford scored for the Sabres (2-8-1). Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 34 saves.

”There’s a couple positive things we can take from this game, for sure,“ Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. ”The effort was there. I

liked our effort. Don’t get me wrong; you’re just frustrated you played hard and still you didn’t get two points.”

The Sabres opened a 2-1 lead in the second period with two goals on just three shots.

Stafford opened the scoring on Buffalo’s first power-play goal of the season 5:12 into the period. Ennis looped skated out from behind the Boston net and found Stafford in the left circle. The veteran buried his first goal of the season.

The Sabres failed to score ontheir first 33 power-play attempts in 2014-15.

“I felt we were doing a lot better job getting pucks on net, getting pucks in,” Stafford said. “The results showed during the game.”

McQuaid tied the score at 1 at 11:36 of the second period. Fellow defenseman Carl Soderberg found a wide-open McQuaid in the slot, and McQuaid’s shot deflected off Sabres defenseman Mike Weber and tucked into the net.

Ennis gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead with 3:35 remaining in the second period by finishing a two-on-one opportunity after a nice feed from center Torrey Mitchell.

It didn’t take long for the action to get under way. Just 51 seconds into the game, forwards Chris Stewart and Milan Lucic had a spirited scrap. Stewart hit Lucic with a jab, and the Boston forward responded accordingly with several punches.

NOTES: The Sabres scratched D Andrej Meszaros, D Nikita Zadorov and C Brian Flynn. Tyson Strachan replaced Meszaros in the lineup, Strachan’s second game of the season. ... The Bruins scratched RW Matt Fraser and D Matt Bartkowski. Boston also was without injured defensemen Zdeno Chara (left knee ligament), Torey Krug (broken finger) and Kevan Miller (dislocated right shoulder). ... This was the second of four meetings between the Sabres and Bruins this season and the 275th game all-time between the two teams. Their next matchup is Dec. 21 in Boston.