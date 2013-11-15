Preview: Bruins at Senators

After collecting nine of a possible 10 points on their season-high five-game homestand, the Boston Bruins vie for their fifth straight victory on Friday, when they visit the Ottawa Senators. Milan Lucic eclipsed last season’s total by scoring for the team-leading eighth time this season - in memorable fashion, no less. The burly Lucic blocked a shot and later scored on a breakaway 4:11 into overtime as Boston skated to a 3-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday.

Ottawa, which wraps up its five-game homestand versus the Bruins, saw its season-high three-game winning streak end in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 setback to Philadelphia on Tuesday. Kyle Turris termed the team’s performance as “embarrassing” as he was held without a shot to see his career-high seven-game point streak come to an end. Bobby Ryan’s six-game streak also went by the boards and Craig Anderson struggled in his return from a neck injury.

ABOUT THE BRUINS (12-5-1): Tuukka Rask received a rare night off on Thursday but traditionally makes himself right at home when he faces the Senators. The 26-year-old Finn owns a 4-1-0 mark with a shutout and a 1.77 goals-against average versus Ottawa - and has won three of four in Canada’s capital. Defenseman Torey Krug continues to provide an offensive punch, notching an assist on Thursday to extend his point streak to five games.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (7-7-4): Veteran defenseman Chris Phillips found himself in an awkward role on Tuesday - that of a spectator. Phillips missed his fourth game in seven seasons as he nursed a nagging lower-body injury. “You feel helpless, you want to be out there and contributing and to see that (rout), it’s tough to watch,” Phillips told the Ottawa Sun.

OVERTIME

1. While Phillips is expected to return to the lineup, Ottawa RW Erik Condra is not. He will miss his sixth straight game due to a leg injury, despite taking part in line rushes on Thursday.

2. Boston has successfully killed its last 26 penalties.

3. The Bruins won four of the five meetings between the division rivals last season.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Bruins 2