Preview: Bruins at Senators

The Ottawa Senators found out how difficult it is to play in Boston, but they’ll have a chance for some payback when they host the Bruins on Saturday. Boston scored four goals in the third period en route to a 5-0 rout of the Senators on Friday, avenging a 4-2 defeat in Ottawa on Nov. 15. “We were really bad. End of story,” Senators goaltender Robin Lehner said. “Twenty good minutes and 40 bad ones. Teams are picking us apart when we aren’t working hard and when we aren’t playing hard.”

Ottawa has lost four of its last five games (1-3-1) and has gone seven weeks since it last posted back-to-back victories. Conversely, Boston has won three straight overall and is 13-0-2 in its last 15 home games, but it has split its past eight on the road. Reilly Smith, who was acquired from Dallas in a blockbuster offseason trade, scored a pair of goals in Friday’s victory to boost his team-leading total to 14, including five in the last three games and nine in the last 10.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHLN, NESN (Boston), CBC (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (26-10-2): Rookie netminder Niklas Svedberg was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League and could make his NHL debut on Saturday. Svedberg, voted the top goaltender in the AHL last season after winning 37 games and recording four shutouts, is 11-5-3 with a 2.91 goals-against average this campaign and posted his first shutout of 2013-14 on Thursday. “His play has been good in the last few weeks, so it’s probably a good time to bring him up and give him a shot,” coach Claude Julien said.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (15-18-7): Ottawa came out strong in Friday’s loss, firing 15 shots on Rask in the first period, but it was outshot 20-8 in the middle session. “We started pretty well. We kept pace and then, all of a sudden, we just quit,” star defenseman Erik Karlsson said. “I think we try and we want to play well. We just can’t for 60 minutes.” Coach Paul MacLean hopes the quick turnaround provides a motivational spark for the Senators because “we get to play the same team again and you have a chance to respond.”

OVERTIME

1. Smith’s two goals marked the seventh straight game in which a Boston player has scored twice, tying the franchise record set in 1929.

2. Senators G Craig Anderson is 4-8-0 against Boston but blanked Pittsburgh on Monday in his last start.

3. Bruins D Dennis Seidenberg was hurt in Friday’s game and will not travel to Ottawa.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Bruins 2