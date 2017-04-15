You can't shoot if you don't score, a mantra the Boston Bruins do not need to be reminded of after winning their postseason opener at Ottawa despite matching a dubious mark in the process. Boston can put a stranglehold on its Eastern Conference first-round series when it visits the Senators in Game 2 on Saturday afternoon.

The Bruins became the first team in nearly 23 years to win a playoff game without registering a shot on goal in a period, getting a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes to rally for a 2-1 victory over Ottawa. “Well, we know we can come back. We’ve proven that for at least one game,” interim Boston coach Bruce Cassidy said. “In that situation we just needed to calm down and hit the reset button, and get back to our standard of playing fast, with energy and getting on pucks and winning pucks. And we did." The Senators swept the four-game season series against the Bruins, and the team's mindset in Wednesday's loss did not sit well with coach Guy Boucher. “Going into the third, they just stuck with what they were doing and we didn’t,” Boucher said. "We looked like we were scared to lose rather than hungry to win."

TV: 3 p.m. ET, NBC, Sportsnet, TVAS

ABOUT THE BRUINS: Already missing injured defensemen Torey Krug and Brandon Carlo, Boston likely will be without blue-liner Colin Miller as well, making the decision to sign Charlie McAvoy look brilliant rather the desperation move it appeared to be. Fresh out of Boston University and with just four games of AHL experience on his resume, the 19-year-old McAvoy turned in an eye-opening NHL debut, playing 24-plus minutes while paired with captain Zdeno Chara. "There’s not much more you can say than he was phenomenal,” center Patrice Bergeron said of McAvoy, a first-round pick in 2016.

ABOUT THE SENATORS: While Boston's blue line is in tatters, Ottawa could be receiving a boost along its defense corps with the potential return of Marc Method, who has been sidelined since March 23 after his finger was slashed by Sidney Crosby. “I felt pretty good," Methot said after Friday's practice. "At this point, we’re going to have to wait until tomorrow morning and see what happens and discuss everything with the coaches and the trainers.” Bobby Ryan, who ended a 13-game goal drought in the regular-season finale, scored against Boston and recorded a game-high six shots on goal.

OVERTIME

1. Ottawa has failed on its last 13 power-play chances and is 1-for-21 over the past eight games.

2. Bruins F Brad Marchand's game-winning tally Wednesday was his 23rd goal in 42 road games this season.

3. Senators Fs Mark Stone and Zack Smith have not scored in 16 and 14 games, respectively.

OVERTIME: Senators 3, Bruins 2 (OT)