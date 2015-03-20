Senators creep within two points of Bruins with win

OTTAWA -- Goalie Andrew Hammond literally had his strings broken Thursday night at Canadian Tire Centre. But more importantly for the Ottawa Senators, Bobby Ryan’s continued.

Ryan scored his third game winner of the season against Boston, propelling Ottawa to a thrilling 6-4 victory that pulls the Senators to within two points of the Bruins in the race for the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Senators, who took the season series from the Bruins 3-2 with their fifth consecutive victory, still have a game in hand on the B‘s.

With 8:32 left in the third, Ryan broke a 4-4 tie when he fired a puck from the right-wing face-off circle that was stopped by Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, but the rebound bounced in off Bruins defenseman Zdeno Chara.

”Tonight was just pure dumb luck, more so than anything if you watched the way that one unfolded,“ said Ryan, who has also scored overtime and shootout winners on Rask this season. ”I knew that I had opportunities throughout the game that I would like back again. I said, ‘something has got to give at some point, with the amount of pucks I was throwing at the net.’

“It was there. It just finally turned into a lucky one that got it done.”

The night got off to a rough start for Hammond, who fell short of breaking a record he shares with Hall-of-Fame Bruins goalie Frank Brimsek for allowing two or fewer goals in the first 12 games of his career.

Realizing he had a broken a skate lace during the warmup, he hurried to the dressing room to get it fixed, and there he remained through the national anthems. Finally, he ran down the tunnel in time just in time for the opening face-off, and proceeded to give up two goals on the first four shots he faced.

Bruins center Ryan Spooner beat him with his second goal of the night at 11:42 of the middle period.

“Crazy things are going to happen. You just have to deal with them,” said Hammond, who wound up making 31 saves to improve his record to 12-0-1. “I expected to let in four goals at some point in my NHL career, or five or six. Every night you just try to find a way to give your team a chance. Luckily we were able to score some goals.”

In honor of Hammond’s “Hamburglar” nickname, the first 10,000 fans entering the building were given little black masks worn by the old McDonald’s character. Fans threw hamburgers on the ice to celebrate the victory.

“We can probably work something out if he’s really that desperate for hamburgers,” said Hammond, who has been promised a free-food-for-life card by the McDonald’s chain.

Rask, who missed the Bruins last start because of “general soreness”, made 26 saves.

Of the winning goal, Rask said: “He shoots and I try to steer it in the corner and it bounced over my stick, hit the pads and bounced up in the air and then (Chara‘s) shinpad and then it’s in. That was one of those rebounds you can’t really control. There was a lot of ones I should have controlled today and that wasn’t one. It really hopped over my stick. There’s nothing you can do with those, but not good enough by me.”

Center Kyle Turris led the Senators attack with two goals, including an empty-netter with less than 20 seconds remaining. Also scoring for Ottawa was centers David Legwand and Jean-Gabriel Pageau and winger Milan Michalek.

Aside from Spooner, center Carl Soderburg and defenseman Torey Krug had the other Boston goals.

“When you get to those big games, you expect a lot more out of a lot of guys,” said Bruins coach Claude Julien. “We didn’t get that tonight. When you look at the game, the feeling is they seemed to want it more than we did. That’s disappointing. You know, at one point you have to look at yourself in the mirror and let’s stop pretending here and start showing whether we want or not to be in a playoff spot. We need a lot more from a lot of guys. That was a big game for us and unfortunately, we didn’t get that.”

Senators coach Dave Cameron maintained his team is in no position to let the foot off the gas.

“We won a big game here, but that’s all we’ve done,” said Cameron. “We’re not in the playoffs yet. We’ll enjoy this tonight, but reality hits again tomorrow. We’re still on the outside looking in. I‘m hoping that battle (to get in) will bring out the best of us.”

NOTES: Bruins C David Krejci missed his 13th game with a knee injury, but he is practicing and could return to the lineup this weekend ... Senators D Eric Gryba returned to the lineup after four games as a healthy scratch. D Jared Cowen took a seat in the press box ... Senators G Chris Driedger is serving as the backup to G Andrew Hammond, with G Craig Anderson back on the sideline because of a bruised hand