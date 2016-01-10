EditorsNote: Fixes standing in 10th graf

Stone’s late OT goal lifts Senators over Bruins

OTTAWA -- Mark Stone made up for his costly turnover in a big way Saturday night.

The Ottawa Senators’ winger scored off his own rebound on a wraparound attempt with 37.5 seconds left in overtime to give his team a 2-1 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night at Canadian Tire Centre.

On the first shift of the second period, Stone gave the puck away in his own zone on the play that led to a goal by Bruins winger David Pastrnak. It erased Ottawa’s 1-0 lead.

Redemption arrived for Stone after the Bruins had a couple of great chances to win the game in overtime.

“You never like to get scored on. It sucks,” Stone said. “I don’t think anybody wants to be out there when the other team scores a goal, so obviously you get frustrated. We got some timely saves after that from our goaltender, and we were able to push through.”

Center Mika Zibanejad had the Senators’ other goal.

The game featured fine goaltending from the Senators’ Craig Anderson and the Bruins’ Tuukka Rask, as Ottawa outshot Boston 40-34.

Anderson made the best save of overtime on a breakaway by Bruins winger Loui Eriksson, who later hit the post on another chance.

“When it was 1-1, we didn’t panic,” Anderson said. “We just played the way we needed to play, and we were patient, not opening the game up and making sure we were responsible, like we have been the last four or five games. It’s been fun to play back there.”

The win moved the Senators (20-16-6) into the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference, one point behind the Bruins (21-14-5), who have two games in hand.

The Bruins had the disadvantage of having played the night before in New Jersey, while the Senators were at home resting up.

”I thought we were a little tired,“ Rask said. ”We played pretty good. Defensively we kept them on the outside, for the most part. I saw a lot of shots. Offensively, I thought we were on the outside a lot and didn’t get too many scoring chances.

“I guess you can always take the positives. Today we got a point on the road. If you look at who deserved to win more, I think they did. We’ll take and move on to New York next.”

The Bruins’ equalizer came when Stone gave the puck to Bruins center Patrice Bergeron while trying to move the puck up the boards. Bergeron passed it back to defenseman Zdeno Chara, whose wrist shot from the point was redirected in by Pastrnak.

The Senators were the better team in a first period that saw them outshoot the Bruins 16-10 and score the only goal. The play that put them on the board was started by defenseman Erik Karlsson, who blocked a shot in front of the net then raced up ice to take a pass from winger Milan Michalek and set Zibanejad up alone for a deke and backhand to the top of the net.

“It was a nice couple passes and a breakaway,” Zibanejad said. “I had in mind before I got the puck what I wanted to do and it worked out. It was nice to see the puck go in.”

Rask made a number of good saves in the first, including one off center Kyle Turris on a play that had to be reviewed.

“I thought as a whole the team played a pretty solid game except for the first period,” Bruins center Ryan Spooner said. “We got a point and just try and move on.”

Bruins coach Claude Julien was also satisfied.

“Not unhappy with our effort,” he said. “We had a chance to win this game. We could have easily gone the other way. We’ll take the point and move on here.”

After the game, the Senators left for Washington and Sunday’s game against the Capitals, which starts off a five-game road trip that includes California.

The Bruins, who are on their own five-game trip, are in New York for stop No. 3 against the Rangers on Monday night.

NOTES: Bruins LW Brad Marchand return from the three-game suspension he received for “clipping” Senators D Mark Borowiecki in a penalty-filled game between the two teams Dec. 29. Before Saturday’s game, Senators coach Dave Cameron said there would be no “retaliation” from his team. “That’s done,” said Cameron. “The league has handled it.” ... Bruins RW Brett Connolly came out of the lineup to make room for Marchand, while center Zack Rinaldo was replaced by C Landon Ferraro. Both Connolly and Rinaldo played in Boston’s 4-1 win over New Jersey on Friday. ... Bruins D Joe Morrow was also a healthy scratch. ... Senators D Jared Cowen was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game, while D Chris Wideman and RW Alex Chiasson sat out their second in a row.