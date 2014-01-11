Preview: Bruins at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to win consecutive games for the first time in nearly two weeks when they host the Boston Bruins on Saturday. San Jose has not put together a winning streak since capturing four in a row from Dec. 21-29. The Sharks took the first step Thursday as Andrew Desjardins, Joe Pavelski and defenseman Dan Boyle scored second-period goals en route to a 4-1 home triumph over Detroit.

Boston suffered its third straight road loss Thursday with a 4-2 setback at Los Angeles. Tuukka Rask was not very sharp, allowing three goals on 18 shots - including two in the first 1:45 of the second period before being pulled. The Bruins are looking to sweep the two-game season series after posting a 2-1 home victory on Oct. 24.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (28-14-2): Shawn Thornton is eligible to return to the lineup Saturday after serving his 15-game suspension for attacking Pittsburgh defenseman Brooks Orpik on Dec 7. Thornton has recorded three goals and 41 penalty minutes in 27 contests this season. Justin Florek scored his first career goal Thursday after notching his first assist two nights earlier in his second NHL game.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (28-11-6): Pavelski recorded his 22nd career two-goal performance Thursday but remains in search of his first NHL hat trick. “It’ll happen, I bet,” he said. “We’ll keep trying.” Pavelski is second among active players for the most two-goal efforts without a hat trick, trailing only Detroit’s Pavel Datsyuk (30). Tommy Wingels returned to the lineup Thursday after missing five games with an upper-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks enter Saturday’s contest with a 12-game home point streak (11-0-1).

2. The Bruins are 0-2-0 on their three-game trek, scoring only two goals in each loss.

3. San Jose captain Joe Thornton notched two assists Thursday, raising his league-leading total to 45. He is two points away from tying Bobby Hull (1,170) for 48th place on the all-time list.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Bruins 2