Preview: Bruins at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks could be without their leading scorer when they wrap up their six-game homestand against the Boston Bruins on Thursday. Logan Couture did not participate in practice Wednesday after exiting San Jose’s victory over Philadelphia the previous night with a head injury. The Sharks improved to 2-1-2 on the homestand as Matt Nieto scored with 11.5 seconds remaining in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie.

Boston fell to 0-2-0 on its four-game road trip with a 2-0 loss at Los Angeles on Tuesday. The Bruins, who did not receive a power-play opportunity, outshot the Kings 12-6 in the third period but went on to lose for the fourth time in five contests - both on the road and overall. Boston registered a 5-3 victory over the Sharks at home on Oct. 21, erasing a one-goal deficit with three third-period tallies.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (14-11-1): Boston has struggled offensively of late, scoring more than two goals once in its last 10 contests. It has tallied twice in the first two games of its trek and has dropped four of five overall, with the only victory coming in overtime against Winnipeg. The Bruins’ 18th-ranked power play has not converted over its last eight contests but hasn’t had many chances to shine recently, getting three opportunities or fewer in each of the last 11 games.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (12-10-4): Couture left Tuesday’s contest after taking a shoulder from Philadelphia’s Michael Raffl to the chin during a collision 26 seconds into the third period. The 25-year-old center, who leads the club with 10 goals and 22 points, felt better Wednesday and hopes to be in the lineup against Boston. “We obviously want him in, and I know he wants to play,” coach Todd McLellan told the Contra Costa Times. “But we’ll have to make sure that he is in a good state and feels good.”

OVERTIME

1. The Bruins have been shut out twice in their last five games after being blanked just once last season.

2. McLellan is contemplating giving G Antti Niemi his sixth conescutive start Thursday.

3. Boston has won three of its last four visits to San Jose.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Bruins 2