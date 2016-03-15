Preview: Bruins at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks have struggled at home all season, but they look to post back-to-back victories at SAP Center for the first time in two months when they host the Boston Bruins on Tuesday. The Sharks are coming off an impressive 5-2 thumping of league-leading Washington and trying to keep pace with first-place Los Angeles and Anaheim in the Pacific Division.

The Sharks are 13-15-3 at home, where they are seeking consecutive wins for the first time since Jan. 14-16. San Jose is an NHL-best 25-9-3 on the road, while the Bruins have the second-best mark away from home at 23-7-3. Boston, which holds a one-point lead atop the Atlantic Division, will have to rely on its road prowess as it plays its next four - and eight of nine - away from home. “We really have to bring our ‘A game’ in order to get some points out of the trip,” Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask said. “It’s one of the most important times of the year and probably one of the biggest trips of the year.”

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, NESN (Boston)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (39-23-8): David Pastrnak, Boston’s first-round draft pick in 2014, is feeling at home on a line with David Krejci and Loui Eriksson, scoring twice in Saturday’s 3-1 win over the New York Islanders to give him four goals in four games. “I’m going to say this every time: Krech is an unbelievable player, and you know he’s going to find me in every position,” Pastrnak said. “For me, it’s just a pleasure to play with those guys.” Rask is unbeaten in regulation in six starts (4-0-2) this month.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (38-24-6): Martin Jones has been a workhorse in net for San Jose, but James Reimer will make his third start since he was acquired from Toronto at the trade deadlne. Reimer posted his first shutout of the season at Edmonton on March 8. “One, he deserves to play. He had an outstanding game against Edmonton,” coach Pete DeBoer said. “Two, that’s the plan with having these two guys here, is being able to keep both guys fresh down the stretch so we have two healthy starting goalies come playoff time.”

OVERTIME

1. Rask has allowed 12 goals in his last two starts versus San Jose.

2. Sharks captain Joe Pavelski recorded three goals and three assists in his last two games versus Boston.

3. The Bruins recalled C Frank Vatrano, who scored 31 goals in 31 games for Providence of the American Hockey League.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Bruins 2