Rask, Bruins blank Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The Boston Bruins were bound and determined not to go winless in California.

Center Carl Soderberg’s sixth goal of the season was the only offense in a 1-0 Bruins victory on Saturday night as the San Jose Sharks lost in regulation at home for only the second time this season.

“Exactly like the other two games in California,” said Soderberg, referring to losses in Anaheim and Los Angeles. “We played a little bit better defense today, and Tuukka (Rask) played really great for us.”

Soderberg broke a scoreless tie 12:25 into the third period by tapping a pinballing puck past Sharks goalie Antti Niemi after left winger Loui Eriksson’s attempt bounced off the leg of San Jose defenseman Scott Hannan right to an open Soderberg.

“Basically, what it came down to was a little bit of puck luck,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said. “A bounce went their way, went to their stick and not ours. It’s nothing we have to hang our heads over.”

Related Coverage Preview: Bruins at Sharks

Boston coach Claude Julien added, “A goal’s a goal in this league. You get some tough ones that go against you so every once in a while it’s good to have some go for you.”

Rask turned away all 26 Sharks shots for his fifth shutout of the season and the 21st of his career. It was a goaltending duel throughout between two Finns who will be teammates next month during the Olympic Games at Sochi.

“That was Bruins hockey. That’s how we get points in this league,” Rask said. “Sometimes we slip from it, but today was a great example of how we need to play in order to get points. I‘m really happy with the effort.”

The Bruins, winless during their first two stops in California on the trip, didn’t give the Sharks much all night. San Jose had only one power play that came early in the first period.

Boston swept the two-game season series, which included a 2-1 win on Oct. 24 when the Bruins snapped a 1-1 tie with a goal in the final second of regulation.

San Jose’s only other home loss in its first 21 games occurred Nov. 7 against Vancouver.

“We held our own there, they’re a good team -- one of the best in the East -- it didn’t feel like they overwhelmed us or anything,” Sharks captain Joe Thornton said. “Good hockey game.”

The game was scoreless through two periods as a lot of the action was on the boards with both teams working hard to establish a forecheck. The Sharks held an 18-16 edge in shots after 40 minutes, but the Bruins enjoyed a 7-6 advantage in the second period.

Rask was tested more than Niemi in the opening 40 minutes. Rask stopped San Jose left winger Joe Pavelski in close after center Joe Thornton fed his linemate with a pretty pass from behind the net at 8:15.

“We had a couple (chances); I wish we could have buried a couple,” Sharks forward Tommy Wingels said. “When it’s a 1-0 game, usually your scoring chances are limited. You have to find a way to score.”

It was the kind of effort and result the Bruins thought they had to have at the end of the road trip.

“We know that San Jose is a really good team to play against and they usually play good defensively,” Eriksson said. “We stuck with it and played good and Tuukka made some really good saves. That gave us confidence and we were able to score the one goal to win the game.”

NOTES: RW Shawn Thornton returned to the Boston lineup on Saturday after having served a 15-game suspension stemming from a Dec. 7 incident with Pittsburgh’s Brooks Orpik. In other moves, LW Loui Eriksson was activated off of IR after also missing 15 games (concussion). LW Justin Florek was assigned to Providence of the AHL. ... D Johnny Boychuk missed Saturday’s game after returning to the Boston area as his wife is expecting twins. RW Matt Fraser and RW Jordan Caron did not dress for Boston. ... San Jose D Matt Irwin (upper body) missed his second straight game and is day to day. RW Raffi Torres (knee), RW Adam Burish (back), LW Martin Havlat (lower body) and LW Tomas Hertl (knee) remain on IR. ... LW James Sheppard and D Matt Tennyson were healthy scratches. ... The Sharks embark on a three-game road trip starting Tuesday in Washington. ... The Bruins return home for a game on Tuesday night against Toronto before heading out to play four of the next five on the road.