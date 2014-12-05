Sharks erase deficit, blow out Bruins

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Less than three minutes into Thursday’s game at SAP Center, the San Jose Sharks trailed the Boston Bruins 2-0.

There was no panic from the Sharks, who eventually posted a season-high goal total in a 7-4 win.

“It didn’t feel bad, it really didn‘t,” forward Joe Pavelski, one of three San Jose players who scored two goals apiece, said of the two-goal deficit. “We won a few draws, we had some chances.”

Forward Tyler Kennedy scored the game-winner, his second of the night, early in the third period on a redirect. Pavelski added his second goal of the game a few minutes later to put San Jose on top 6-4. Forward Tomas Hertl’s late goal sealed it.

Forward Tommy Wingels added two second-period goals, helping San Jose bounce back after the Bruins’ early surge. The Sharks (13-10-4) have a three-game winning streak following a four-game losing streak.

Boston (14-12-1) scored more than two goals for the second time in 11 games after doing so eight times in its previous 12.

“We scored some goals, but the rest of our game wasn’t very good,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “After we took that 2-0 lead, we kind of got loose and sloppy, and that gave them a chance to get back in the game.”

Kennedy tipped in a shot from defenseman Matt Irwin at 3:03 of the third period, breaking a 4-4 tie.

“That’s what happens when you put pucks on net,” Kennedy said. “One of our focuses is getting to the net. Get goals around the blue there, and just keep working away.”

The Sharks scored three times in the second period to take a 3-2 edge, though the lead lasted less than a minute before Boston right winger Reilly Smith scored his second goal of the game.

Wingels put San Jose on the board when he redirected a shot from defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic 27 seconds into the second period.

Kennedy tied the game at 2 when his shot from the left side skipped off defenseman Dougie Hamilton’s stick and over goalie Tuukka Rask’s shoulder.

Wingels redirected Irwin’s shot with 12:30 remaining in the second to give the Sharks a brief 3-2 lead. Left winger Matt Nieto, standing in front of the net, made a nice move to avoid the puck.

Smith squeezed a shot between Sharks goalie Antti Niemi and Bruins forward Milan Lucic 43 seconds later to knot the game at 3.

Bruins defenseman Torey Krug scored his first goal in seven games with 7:27 left in the second period, after taking a pass from left winger Brad Marchand and putting Boston back on top.

Pavelski’s persistence on a power play paid off for the Sharks, who tied the game with 5:39 left in the second. He one-timed a pass from center Patrick Marleau that Rask blocked but could not control. Pavelski kept punching at it until it went into the net.

“At the end of the period, our power play got a little momentum going,” Pavelski said.

Smith recorded one of his easiest goals less than 30 seconds after the opening drop thanks to some hard work from Bergeron along the boards.

Bruins center Patrice Bergeron, who had no points in his previous five games, got the puck along the right boards at skated to the left of the net, attracting a trio of Sharks. He tapped the puck to Smith, who was wide open at the right post and tapped it in.

“It was good getting a lead and we’re happy about that,” Bergeron said. “But after the first 10 minutes, it was a poor effort.”

Center Gregory Campbell put Boston on top 2-0 at 2:45, set up by a nice takeaway along the boards by Daniel Paille. The Bruins left winger skated across the front of the net before backhanding a pass for Campbell, who tipped the puck past Niemi.

Niemi finished with 20 saves, while Rask stopped 37 shots.

NOTES: David Krejci, out with an undisclosed injury, is skating with the Bruins, but coach Claude Julien does not know when the center he might be available. Krejci has missed 13 of the team’s last 15 games, and he missed his seventh straight Thursday. ... The Sharks received good news on C Logan Couture, who passed concussion protocol tests and was in the starting lineup against the Bruins. ... Boston G Tuukka Rask, who has six stitches in his head after getting hit by a puck while on the bench Tuesday night, began the night 3-0 with a 1.33 goals-against average against the Sharks. ... San Jose G Antti Niemi started the evening with a career 1.99 GAA against the Bruins. ... The Sharks activated RW Tyler Kennedy off injured reserve. ... LW Tye McGinn, D Mirco Mueller and LW Barclay Goodrow were healthy scratches for the Sharks. The Bruins scratched D Joe Morrow and RW Seth Griffith.