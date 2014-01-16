Preview: Bruins at Stars

Loui Eriksson and Reilly Smith make their return to the Lone Star State on Thursday when the Boston Bruins visit the Dallas Stars. The pair would love to return the favor of Tyler Seguin and Rich Peverley, two of the key cogs involved in the blockbuster seven-player offseason trade. The latter pair scored in the shootout to lift Dallas to a 3-2 victory over Boston on Nov. 5.

As for Thursday’s contest, Peverley isn’t putting too much stock into the individuals involved in the deal. “It’s any other game, is the way I am looking at it. I’m sure they are, too,” Peverley said. “We need the win as much as they do.” The Stars snapped a six-game losing streak with a 5-2 triumph over Edmonton on Tuesday, while Boston fell for the third time in four games with a 4-3 setback to Original Six-rival Toronto.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (29-15-2): Tuukka Rask has carried his team to many a victory, but his recent play in a nine-game stretch (2-7-0) has many scratching their heads. “Right now, (Rask) feels great. He doesn’t feel tired,” coach Claude Julien told the Boston Herald. “He just doesn’t feel his game is where it should be. We all agree on that.” Rask’s “game” was pretty good in the teams’ last meeting as he made 34 saves and Smith had an assist in the loss.

ABOUT THE STARS (21-18-7): Ryan Garbutt scored a goal and set up two others on Tuesday as Dallas skated to its first victory since New Year’s Eve. Seguin, on the other hand, has been slow out of the blocks since turning the page on the calendar. The 21-year-old, who was Boston’s second overall pick in the 2010 draft, snapped a five-game stretch without a point by notching an assist versus the Oilers.

OVERTIME

1. Dallas LW Ray Whitney played in his 1,300th NHL game on Tuesday but missed practice the following afternoon with what coach Lindy Ruff deemed a maintenance day. The veteran is expected to compete on Thursday.

2. Boston LW Milan Lucic scored in the teams’ previous meeting, but hasn’t tallied since Dec. 21.

3. Former Star Jamie Langenbrunner announced his retirement on Wednesday after 16 seasons in the NHL.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Stars 2