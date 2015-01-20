Preview: Bruins at Stars

Consistent goal scoring has been an issue for the Boston Bruins throughout the season and they will get a reminder of what they are missing when they visit Tyler Seguin and the Dallas Stars on Tuesday. Boston traded Seguin to Dallas in July 2013 and the former No. 2 overall pick responded by scoring 37 goals last season and is tied for the league lead with 28 this campaign. The Bruins had a five-game winning streak snapped in a 3-1 loss to Columbus on Saturday.

Boston players are not surprised by the success of Seguin, who is second in the league in scoring with 52 points after collecting a goal and assist in each of his last two games. “You knew he was going to be a great player, just seeing him as a young talent and what he had, and the confidence that he had, and just the skill set that he has,” Bruins forward Milan Lucic said. The high-powered Stars have pumped in 11 goals in back-to-back victories over Washington and Chicago.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (24-16-6): Saturday’s loss ended a nine-game point streak (6-0-3) for Boston, which is holding onto the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference entering a back-to-back at Dallas and Colorado. “I expect us to finish strong here,” Bruins coach Claude Julien. “I think we had an outing last game that wasn’t up to our standards, so it’s important to bring them back up there.” Boston will again be without leading goal scorer Brad Marchand, who will serve the second contest of a two-game suspension for slew-footing Derick Brassard of the New York Rangers.

ABOUT THE STARS (21-17-7): Dallas received more balanced scoring in its past two wins, with Cody Eakin netting a pair of goals against Chicago and Erik Cole tallying in each game to extend a surge that his seen him produce six goals and 10 points in the last eight contests. More offensive help could be coming after forward Patrick Eaves pronounced himself “100 percent” healthy from a broken bone in his ankle that has sidelined him since Dec. 2. Coach Lindy Ruff said defenseman Trevor Daley is a “question mark” after missing the past two games.

OVERTIME

1. Bruins F Loui Eriksson, acquired in the Seguin deal, is third on the team with 28 points.

2. Stars F Jason Spezza has 18 goals and 47 points in 52 games versus Boston.

3. Multiple media outlets reported the Bruins will host Montreal Canadiens in 2016 NHL Winter Classic at Gillette Stadium - home of the New England Patriots.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Bruins 3