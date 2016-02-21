Bruins rediscover power play in 7-3 win

DALLAS -- Heading into Saturday night’s game against the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center, the Boston Bruins were 1 of 32 on the power play since the NHL All-Star break.

But against Dallas, the Boston power play awakened, going 3 of 6 and was a big reason the Bruins scored six consecutive goals after trailing 3-1 at the first intermission.

Center Brad Marchand had two goals and an assist and goaltender Tuukka Rask stopped 26 of 29 shots in a 7-3 win.

”Yeah, it’s huge,“ Marchand said about the power play. ”I think in the last little while we were getting opportunities but the puck wasn’t going in and we knew it was only a matter of time.

“So it was big for the team that the power play was able to come up big tonight and help us get this win.”

Defenseman Kevan Miller, left winger Loui Eriksson, center David Krejci, right winger Brett Connolly and left winger Matt Beleskey also scored for Boston, who finished its season-long six-game road trip at 4-2-0.

Defensemen Zdeno Chara, Joe Morrow and Dennis Seidenberg and center Patrice Bergeron each had two assists while Krejci and Connolly added a goal and an assist each.

“Eventually, we started winning battles, we started putting more pucks at the net,” Bruins coach Claude Julien said. “I think we realized pretty quickly what we had to do to win a hockey game and it just carried on from there.”

Right winger Ales Hemsky, left wingers Antoine Roussel and Patrick Sharp scored for the Stars, who lost their third straight (0-2-1).

“We’ve got to play with a little more passion than we have been,” Stars center Tyler Seguin said. “It starts with our forwards coming back. We didn’t get in enough shot lanes tonight. We’ve got to find ways to win these games.”

Stars defenseman Jason Demers had two assists. Roussel had a goal and an assist.

“Second period, we started turning pucks over in the neutral zone, we started turning pucks over inside their blue line, and that gave them some momentum,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “The game turned about seven minutes into the second period, where we weren’t good enough with the puck.”

With Boston ahead 4-3 after two periods, Krejci added insurance with a power-play goal 4:50 into the third. Krejci’s 14th goal of the season came when his wrist shot from near the Dallas blue line deflected in off the right knee of Stars defenseman Johnny Oduya.

Connolly scored into an empty net with 2:44 remaining. Beleskey scored a power-play goal off a rebound with 23 seconds remaining.

Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 35 of 41 shots in a losing effort.

Dallas hit the ice with some jump in its game from the opening faceoff. Left winger and captain Jamie Benn was denied on a breakaway 1:08 into the game. Six seconds later, Demers found the right post.

The Stars broke through at 11:59 of the first period when Hemsky beat Rask top shelf and to his short side with a wrist shot from the left circle.

Boston tied the score at 13:24 when Marchand scored his 29th goal of the season on a backhand.

However, the tie lasted just over two minutes as Roussel helped Dallas regain the lead at 2-1 by redirecting an Oduya wrist shot at 15:44 of the first. The goal was reviewed to determine whether Roussel’s stick was at or below the crossbar when he contacted the puck, but after a short review, the goal was allowed.

Julien used his coach’s challenge on the goal, arguing that Rask had been interfered with before the puck crossed the goal line, but the goal stood.

Rask, however, was pretty sure Roussel had interfered with him.

“It’s tough to say if it actually affected the outcome, but he definitely hit me, so I don’t really know what to (say),” Rask said.

NOTES: Bruins RW Tyler Randell, C Ryan Spooner (illness) and D Zach Trotman were scratched. ... Stars C Radek Faksa, D Jyrki Jokipakka and D Jamie Oleksiak were scratched. ... Boston was playing the final contest of a six-game road trip, the Bruins’ longest of the season. ... Dallas is starting a stretch where four of its next five games are on home ice. ... Bruins G Tuukka Rask was starting his fourth consecutive game. ... Stars C Tyler Seguin was part of Boston’s 2011 Stanley Cup-winning team before being traded to Dallas in July 2013. ... Bruins RW Loui Eriksson spent seven seasons in Dallas before being traded to Boston in the same July 2013 trade involving Seguin. ... Stars coach Lindy Ruff made morning skate on Saturday optional. ... Bruins C David Krejci was appearing in his 600th career game. ... Saturday’s game marked the second and final regular-season meeting between these clubs.