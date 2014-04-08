FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Bruins at Wild
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 9, 2014 / 3:27 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Bruins at Wild

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Minnesota Wild look to punch their ticket to the postseason when they kick off their season-ending three-game homestand against the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Minnesota has a firm hold on the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and needs only one point to secure a trip to the playoffs. The Wild put themselves on the brink Monday as Ilya Bryzgalov posted his second straight shutout in a 1-0 triumph at Winnipeg.

Boston is clinging to a two-point lead over St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Bruins broke open a tie game Saturday with three goals in the final 6:06 of the third period for a 5-2 triumph over Philadelphia. Jarome Iginla scored twice on March 17 as Boston skated to a 4-1 home victory over Minnesota.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (53-18-7): Iginla has missed two of the last three games with an undisclosed injury but traveled with the team. The rugged right wing has tallied in just one of his last five games but has posted four two-goal performances in his last 10 contests. Patrice Bergeron is riding a career-high 11-game point streak during which he has collected eight goals and six assists.

ABOUT THE WILD (41-26-12): Charlie Coyle scored the lone goal in Monday’s victory and has at least one point in each of his last four games. The 22-year-old has registered five tallies and five assists in his last nine contests. Bryzgalov improved to 6-0-3 since being acquired from Edmonton and has posted three shutouts in nine starts for Minnesota.

OVERTIME

1. Boston D Kevan Miller is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

2. Wild captain Mikko Koivu has recorded at least one point in eight of his last nine games.

3. Minnesota D Keith Ballard has missed the last 11 games with a groin injury.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Wild 1

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.