Preview: Bruins at Wild

The Minnesota Wild look to punch their ticket to the postseason when they kick off their season-ending three-game homestand against the league-leading Boston Bruins on Tuesday. Minnesota has a firm hold on the first wild-card spot in the Western Conference and needs only one point to secure a trip to the playoffs. The Wild put themselves on the brink Monday as Ilya Bryzgalov posted his second straight shutout in a 1-0 triumph at Winnipeg.

Boston is clinging to a two-point lead over St. Louis in the race for the Presidents’ Trophy. The Bruins broke open a tie game Saturday with three goals in the final 6:06 of the third period for a 5-2 triumph over Philadelphia. Jarome Iginla scored twice on March 17 as Boston skated to a 4-1 home victory over Minnesota.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (53-18-7): Iginla has missed two of the last three games with an undisclosed injury but traveled with the team. The rugged right wing has tallied in just one of his last five games but has posted four two-goal performances in his last 10 contests. Patrice Bergeron is riding a career-high 11-game point streak during which he has collected eight goals and six assists.

ABOUT THE WILD (41-26-12): Charlie Coyle scored the lone goal in Monday’s victory and has at least one point in each of his last four games. The 22-year-old has registered five tallies and five assists in his last nine contests. Bryzgalov improved to 6-0-3 since being acquired from Edmonton and has posted three shutouts in nine starts for Minnesota.

OVERTIME

1. Boston D Kevan Miller is questionable with an undisclosed injury.

2. Wild captain Mikko Koivu has recorded at least one point in eight of his last nine games.

3. Minnesota D Keith Ballard has missed the last 11 games with a groin injury.

PREDICTION: Bruins 5, Wild 1