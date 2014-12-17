Preview: Bruins at Wild

The Minnesota Wild have alternated wins and losses over their last 12 games while the Boston Bruins are floundering after losing three in a row and eight of 10 (2-5-3). The teams won’t have much time to dwell on their latest setback as they meet at Xcel Energy Center on Wednesday. Minnesota suffered its first regulation loss against a Central Division rival with a 5-3 setback at Chicago on Tuesday while Boston dropped a 3-2 decision in a shootout in Nashville.

Nino Niederreiter converted a penalty shot for his third goal in four games and 14th of the season, matching his career high set over 81 contests in 2013-14. The 22-year-old Swiss also tallied in the teams’ first meeting as the Wild scored three times in the third period to post a 4-3 win in Boston on Oct. 28. Milan Lucic netted a power-play goal in that contest and also scored versus the Predators.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE BRUINS (15-13-3): After Tuukka Rask turned aside 38 shots on Tuesday, Niklas Svedberg could be in line to make his first start since Dec. 2. The 25-year-old Swede suffered a hard-luck defeat in that contest despite making 33 saves in a 2-0 setback to Los Angeles and has yet to face Minnesota in his young career. Seth Griffith collected two goals and an assist in the first meeting with the Wild but has just two tallies in his last 16 games.

ABOUT THE WILD (16-12-1): Defenseman Marco Scandella scored in the first meeting with Boston and also found the net in his return Tuesday after serving a two-game suspension. Forward Brett Sutter made his debut with Minnesota on Tuesday and logged 8:22 of ice time after being recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League. Speaking of the AHL affiliate, John Curry could be summoned with Niklas Backstrom and Darcy Kuemper both being hampered by an illness.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota RW Jason Pominville and D Ryan Suter are expected to play in their respective 700th games on Wednesday.

2. Boston is 1-for-24 on the power play in its last 13 contests.

3. Wild D Jared Spurgeon is expected to return after missing the last two games with an illness.

PREDICTION: Bruins 3, Wild 2