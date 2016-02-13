Preview: Bruins at Wild

Ryan Suter has seen his Minnesota Wild spiral in the wrong direction, so much so that the defenseman openly told reporters that he feels the team can’t go any lower. Minnesota fans hope Suter’s assessment rings true as the sputtering Wild look to snap a seven-game losing skid (0-5-2) when they host the Boston Bruins on Saturday afternoon.

“You usually have to hit rock bottom to go up, and I feel like we’ve hit rock bottom,” Suter told the Minneapolis Star Tribune after the Wild dropped a 4-3 decision to red-hot Washington on Thursday. The setback was the seventh in a row at home (0-4-3) and 12th in 13 games overall (1-10-2) for Minnesota, which finds itself on the outside of the Western Conference postseason picture. Boston, on the other hand, has squeezed into the top eight of the Eastern Conference based on its strong play away from home. Patrice Bergeron, who is questionable to play with an undisclosed injury, tallied twice on Thursday for his fifth multi-goal performance as the Bruins began their season-high six-game road trip with a 6-2 rout of Winnipeg.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, NESN (Boston), FSN North (Minnesota)

ABOUT THE BRUINS (29-19-6): Brad Marchand extended his goal streak to five games and added two assists on Thursday for his first three-point performance since Oct. 30. The pesky Nova Scotian leads Boston with 26 goals, just two shy of his career high in 2011-12. Loui Eriksson, who scored and set up a goal versus the Jets, recorded his third career hat trick in the Bruins’ 4-2 victory over the Wild on Nov. 19.

ABOUT THE WILD (23-21-10): Devan Dubnyk enjoyed one of the feel-good stories of 2014-15, but this season has told quite a different tale. Last campaign’s Vezina Trophy finalist has dropped nine consecutive starts and his 0-5-0 mark and 5.20 goals-against average in his career versus Boston doesn’t inspire too much confidence. Dubnyk may not see Jared Spurgeon on the ice, as coach Mike Yeo told the St. Paul Pioneer Press that the defenseman is “questionable to doubtful” to play in Saturday’s tilt.

OVERTIME

1. Boston is 1-for-20 on the power play in the last six contests.

2. Minnesota D Matt Dumba has scored two goals and set up four others during his five-game point streak.

3. Boston recalled F Joonas Kemppainen from Providence of the American Hockey League on Friday.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Bruins 2