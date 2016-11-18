EditorsNote: Recasts top 3 graphs and graphs 9-10; Changes headline

Granlund saves day for Wild in 1-0 victory

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- Mikael Granlund used a pair of skates -- only one of them his own -- to create game-changing plays on both ends of the ice in leading the Minnesota Wild to a 1-0 victory over the Boston Bruins on Thursday night.

Granlund's goal with 44.5 seconds remaining in regulation provided a dramatic end to a battle between two of the NHL's most snakebitten teams.

Granlund, who also scored the Wild's most recent goal at home, attempted to feed Jonas Brodin at the weak-side post but his pass deflected off Bruins defenseman Adam McQuaid's skate and behind goaltender Tuukka Rask to break the Wild's six-period scoreless streak at home.

"That's why I always pass," Granlund said.

"You know, Granny's very creative and he had maybe three chances in that last shift and I guess sometimes they shine on you and you get a chance to win the game," Minnesota coach Bruce Boudreau said.

As expected, though, Rask (28 saves) and Minnesota's Devan Dubnyk (25 saves) were the stars of the show. The shutout is Dubnyk's league-leading fourth of the season -- Rask has three.

The matchup of two of the league's best goaltenders did not disappoint. Dubnyk (1.48) and Rask (1.49) are 1-2 in the NHL in goals-against average while Dubnyk (.952) also leads in save percentage with Rask (.947) fourth.

While each team has exhibited stinginess on the defensive end this season, putting pucks in the net has been a struggle of late for the Wild and Bruins, who have potted 22 goals in their last 10 games.

Both goaltenders were sharp when they needed to be in the opening 20 minutes but perhaps the best save of the period belonged to Granlund, whose outstretched skate thwarted Tory Krug's power-play attempt.

Granlund later felt Krug's pain when he sailed a second period shot wide of an open net from the bottom of the right circle.

The Bruins appeared to take a 1-0 lead at the 14:36 mark of the second period when Dubnyk steered Krug's shot from the right point directly into the skate of David Backes and across the goal line. But Minnesota challenged the zone entry and the play was ruled offside to nullify the goal.

Minutes later, Wild defenseman Jared Spurgeon's pass found Jason Pominville alone down low but Rask deftly gobbled up the veteran forward's shot with his glove. it was the second time Rask robbed Pominville from in tight.

"It was going to take a lucky bounce to win that hockey game," Bruins coach Claude Julien said. "We had that lucky bounce there in the second that was called back because of an offside. They got the lucky bounce there that ended up counting. That's how the game got decided."

The Bruins were without leading goal scorer David Pastrnak, who sat out Thursday's game with an undisclosed injury. The 20-year-old third-year forward from the Czech Republic, whose 10 goals tie him for second in the NHL, is listed as day-to-day.

Boston nearly won it in regulation when Wild defenseman Matt Dumba gave the puck away to Matt Beleskey at the Minnesota blue line. Beleskey went in alone on Dubnyk, who dove out to the hash marks to poke check and smother the puck before a shot could be taken six minutes into the third.

It was a calculated risk, according to Dubnyk.

"You have to read that there's none of their players that can get the puck after because I'm well out of position after that," Dubnyk said. "And he's got to be a left-handed shot coming down at somewhat of an angle. And I had to time it. It's been working so I've got to stay sharp on the timing."

The longer the game went scoreless and the way the teams were playing, the more likely it seemed an odd bounce would decide it. Rask initially bristled at the suggestion but ultimately agreed.

"Pardon my language but the (crap) bounces were 1-1 and ours was just an offside and theirs was a goal," Rask said. "But after two periods when it's 0-0 you feel like it's gonna be some kind of breakdown or lucky bounce and that's what happened."

NOTES: Minnesota returned C Joel Eriksson Ek to Farjestad BK in the Swedish Elite League on Thursday. The 19-year-old Eriksson Ek, who has two goals and three assists in nine games overall but none in his last five, was selected by the Wild in the first round (No. 20 overall) of the 2015 draft. ... Boston D Kevan Miller has resumed practicing with the Bruins but is not ready to set a timetable for his return from a broken left thumb suffered in the team's final preseason game. ... Wild D Marco Scandella, out since Oct. 27 with a high right-ankle sprain, participated in the team's pregame skate but is ineligible to return from long-term IR until Nov. 23. ... Minnesota hosts Colorado on Saturday to complete a three-game homestand and the third of seven games in a 12-day span for the Wild. Meanwhile, the Bruins return to Boston to host Winnipeg on Saturday.