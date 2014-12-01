Preview: Canadiens at Avalanche

The Montreal Canadiens attempt to snap their three-game winless streak when they begin a four-game road trip against the Colorado Avalanche on Monday. Montreal has followed a stretch of eight victories in nine contests with three straight losses, including both ends of a home-and-home series with lowly Buffalo. After being blanked on the road by the New York Rangers, the Canadiens dropped a 2-1 road decision to the Sabres on Friday before falling 4-3 in a shootout in the home rematch the following night.

Colorado split the first two contests of its three-game homestand, suffering a 3-2 loss to Chicago before rolling past Dallas 5-2 on Saturday. Alex Tanguay registered a goal and two assists while Matt Duchene and captain Gabriel Landeskog each added one of each as the Avalanche posted their fifth win in seven overall games. Montreal skated to a 3-2 triumph over Colorado at home on Oct. 18, with defenseman P.K. Subban scoring twice during a three-goal second period.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, RSN East, RDS (Montreal), Altitude (Colorado)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (16-7-2): Brendan Gallagher celebrated the signing of a new contract Saturday by ending his five-game goal-scoring drought that evening. The 22-year-old inked a six-year extension worth a reported average of $3.75 million per season. “For me, the most important thing was the six years,” Gallagher told the team’s website. “This city is awesome, and to be committed to the team for another six years - at least - and to have that kind of trust from management coming off an entry-level deal is pretty cool.”

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (9-10-5): John Mitchell’s return to the lineup was short-lived as the center aggravated a leg injury Saturday after missing the previous three games and is expected to be sidelined 7-to-10 days. Colorado also lost center Marc-Andre Cliche in the triumph over Dallas to an undisclosed injury. The 27-year-old, who was skating in his 100th NHL game, will be out up to two weeks.

OVERTIME

1. Avalanche rookie G Calvin Pickard, who made his first career start in the team’s first meeting with Montreal this season, is expected to get the nod for the third straight time Monday.

2. Canadiens G Carey Price is 6-2-0 over his last eight games, allowing more than two goals only twice in that stretch.

3. Colorado G Semyon Varlamov (groin) could return Thursday against Calgary.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Canadiens 2