Pacioretty’s late goal lifts Habs over Avalanche

DENVER -- Max Pacioretty was stopped once by goaltender Calvin Pickard. The left winger didn’t waste a second chance to beat the Colorado Avalanche rookie, and it ended up being the difference for the Montreal Canadiens.

Pacioretty scored with 6:06 left, and the Canadiens rallied to beat the Avalanche 4-3 Monday night.

Defensemen Andrei Markov and P.K. Subban had a goal and an assist each, and goaltender Carey Price made 26 saves for Montreal (17-7-2).

Left winger Jiri Sekac also scored for the resilient Canadiens.

“Whether we’re up one goal or down one, we don’t panic,” Subban said. “I think that’s one of the big keys to having a successful team, and hopefully that leads to the postseason and goes deep into the postseason. You can’t get too high, you can’t get too low, and I think we do a great job of sticking together.”

The game was tied 3-3 when Pacioretty came down the left side of the Colorado zone. Pacioretty, who was stopped on a breakaway in the first period, beat Pickard to net the game-winner. It was his 12th of the season, tops on the team.

“I‘m looking to get (right winger Dale) Weise a goal there,” Pacioretty said. “But at the end of the day, if we don’t bury it, I‘m coming back to the bench upset with myself. I was looking to pass, but the defenseman went down, and that’s when I have to shoot it.”

Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said the play developed after a breakdown in defensive coverage by center Nathan MacKinnon.

“I don’t want to single out guys, but on the last play, EJ (defenseman Erik Johnson) pinched, (MacKinnon) knew he was there, and he should have taken over for the D,” he said. “I could name plenty others.”

Colorado pulled Pickard for an extra skater with 2:40 remaining but couldn’t get the tying goal. Pickard finished with 26 saves but lamented the one stop he didn’t make.

“It was a great shot by a great player, but I’ve been playing pretty well, and I really wanted to get that to overtime at the very least,” he said.

Centers Daniel Briere and Ryan O‘Reilly and defenseman Tyson Barrie scored for the Avalanche (9-11-5).

“We’re not going to quit,” Briere said. “We have to go right back at it, get a win in Calgary and give ourselves another shot.”

Sekac gave Montreal a 1-0 lead moments after Colorado had a scoring chance. On the counterattack, Sekac sent a shot through traffic that beat Pickard at 8:09 of the first period. It was Sekac’s fourth of the season.

The Avalanche couldn’t generate much until Briere evened it late in the first period. The former Canadien picked up a loose puck in the right circle and beat Price with a snap shot to the short side with 34 seconds left in the period. It was Briere’s sixth of the season and his third in four games.

Colorado didn’t wait long to take the lead. Left winger Alex Tanguay threaded a pass from behind the net to O‘Reilly, whose shot went off Price’s arm and in 35 seconds into the second.

Markov tied it with a power-play goal six minutes later. He pinched down from the blue line and one-timed a pass from center Alex Galchenyuk by Pickard to make it 2-2.

Three minutes after center Matt Duchene nearly gave Colorado the lead, Barrie did when his pass to the front of the net was knocked in by Montreal left winger Brandon Prust.

Subban answered with his sixth of the season at 15:16 of the second.

“I thought we were very good for a big part of the game,” Roy said. “In the second period, they had better chances because we made too many turnovers. We should have kept our game a little more simple.”

NOTES: Avalanche C Marc-Andre Cliche is expected to miss several weeks with an oblique injury sustained in Saturday’s win over Dallas. C John Mitchell will be out a week to 10 days after aggravating his leg injury in Saturday’s game. ... Montreal RW Pierre-Alexandre Parenteau led Colorado in scoring in the lockout-shortened season of 2013. He was traded to the Canadiens this summer for RW Daniel Briere. ... The Avalanche recalled C Michael Sgarbossa and C Colin Smith from Lake Erie of the AHL. Smith made his NHL debut Monday. ... D Andre Markov played in his 790th career game, all with Montreal.