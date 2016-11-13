Preview: Canadiens at Blackhawks

The hockey freight train known as the Montreal Canadiens attempts to continue steaming along when it visits the Original Six-rival Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday. Montreal extended its winning streak to four games with Saturday's 5-0 triumph over Detroit, which was its 10th straight at home to begin the season and 13th in its first 15 games overall - both franchise records.

Carey Price has been a major contributor, as he is off the best start in the storied history of the Canadiens - capturing each of his first 10 starts - and is riding a personal 13-game winning streak that dates back to last campaign. While Montreal has suffered just one regulation loss all season, Chicago hasn't fallen in 60 minutes since Oct. 21 -- going 8-0-2 since. The Blackhawks' point streak reached 10 games on Friday as they dropped a 3-2 decision to Washington in overtime - their third consecutive game that went beyond regulation. Chicago also has been a force at home, going 7-0-2 at United Center after suffering a 5-2 loss to St. Louis in the season opener.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, RDS (Montreal), WGN (Chicago)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (13-1-1): Andrew Shaw recorded a goal and two assists on Saturday to match his point total from the first 14 games of the season. The 25-year-old's tally was his first since the season opener at Buffalo on Oct. 13. Alex Galchenyuk leads the team with 16 points after notching a pair of assists against the Red Wings and has been kept off the scoresheet in only three of his 15 contests.

ABOUT THE BLACKHAWKS (10-3-2): Chicago hopes to have Artem Anisimov back in the lineup after the Russian center missed Friday's game with an upper-body injury. The 28-year-old Anisimov is tied with reigning Hart and Art Ross Trophy winner Patrick Kane for the team lead in scoring with 17 points and is even with Marian Hossa for first on the club with eight goals. The 37-year-old Hossa is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak and has netted seven tallies in his last eight outings.

OVERTIME

1. Price's winning streak is the longest in the NHL since Anaheim's Jonas Hiller captured 14 in a row from Dec. 6, 2013-Jan. 12, 2014.

2. Chicago will be playing its last home contest before embarking on its annual Circus Trip, which this season is a string of seven games on the road that begins Tuesday in Winnipeg and concludes on Nov. 26 in Los Angeles.

3. Montreal F Paul Byron is riding a career-best three-game goal-scoring streak and a string of four straight contests with a point.

PREDICTION: Blackhawks 4, Canadiens 3