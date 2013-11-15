Preview: Canadiens at Blue Jackets

Two teams still trying to find their way as they approach the quarter pole of the season clash when the Montreal Canadiens visit the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday. The Canadiens are 1-3-2 in November and have not given goalie Carey Price much support of late, managing 16 goals in the last nine contests. The Blue Jackets have answered a five-game skid with points in their last three games (1-0-2), including a 3-2 overtime loss at Boston on Thursday.

Columbus has been mediocre on both ends of the ice statistically, but produced 10 goals from eight different players the last three games to spur optimism. Montreal is still trying to find the offensive flow from last season when it finished fourth in the league in scoring and was the second seed in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Canadiens produced their most goals of the season on Oct. 17 in a 5-3 victory over Columbus at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RDS (Montreal), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (9-8-2): Center Daniel Briere gave Montreal a boost in his first game back after missing 10 with a concussion with a goal in the 2-1 shootout loss to Tampa Bay on Tuesday. Brendan Gallagher leads the Canadiens in goals with eight and reigning Norris Trophy winner P.K. Subban has a team-best 17 points – nine on a power play that ranks third in the league. Montreal resides 17th in goals per game (2.58) after averaging 3.04 last season while Price stands seventh in the league in save percentage at .933.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (6-10-2): Cam Atkinson has been a sparkplug for Columbus over the last three games with a pair of goals and an assist while getting 13 shots on net. Brandon Dubinsky has also been a factor with two goals and five assists in the last five contests to take the team lead in scoring with 15 points. Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky owns only one victory in his last six outings and has yielded two or fewer goals in only seven of 15 games with a 5-8-2 mark.

OVERTIME

1. Blue Jackets RW Marian Gaborik has gone eight games without a goal after scoring five in his first nine contests.

2. Montreal LW Michael Bournival has been impressive in his first 16 NHL games with five goals, nine points and a plus-5 rating.

3. Columbus has won four of the last six meetings with the Canadiens, including two shutout victories.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 3, Canadiens 1