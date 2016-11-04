Preview: Canadiens at Blue Jackets

The Montreal Canadiens look to continue the best start in their illustrious history when they visit the improving Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday night. The Canadiens boast 19 points (9-0-1) after 10 games for the first time and take an eight-game winning streak on the road after Carey Price’s 42 saves allowed them to turn back Vancouver 3-0 on Wednesday in Montreal.

“For sure we’re proud of it,” Price told reporters after he moved to 6-0-0. “I think everybody was disappointed the way we finished last year and we wanted to get off to a hot start this year and prove that we’re still a good hockey team. That’s exactly what we got.” Al Montoya (3-0-1) is scheduled to start in net Friday for the Canadiens, who have yielded only nine goals during their winning streak and 13 overall while Columbus surrendered 10 during its current 4-1-1 stretch. The Blue Jackets scored with 16 seconds left in regulation to tie it Tuesday before defenseman Seth Jones’ goal gave them a 3-2 overtime victory over Dallas. “It’s a long season, and you have to find a way to get points,” Jones told reporters. “These are the kind of points that will put you in a playoff spot at the end of the season.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, RDS (Montreal), FSN Ohio (Columbus)

ABOUT THE CANADIENS (9-0-1): While the defense and goaltending are leading the way, Montreal’s offense has been well balanced in the early going with 14 different goal scorers and 12 players with at least four points. Defenseman Shea Weber, acquired in the offseason for P.K. Subban, has an impressive plus-14 rating and shares the team lead with Alex Galchenyuk at 10 points. Forward Alexander Radulov is proving to be a strong free-agent signing, boasting eight points (three goals), while bottom six forward Torrey Mitchell leads the Canadiens with five goals.

ABOUT THE BLUE JACKETS (4-3-1): Columbus has recovered from losing its first two games with strong goaltending from Sergei Bobrovsky and solid work on special teams. The Blue Jackets have only had a league-low 20 power-play opportunities, but lead the NHL at 35 percent and have killed 24-of-27 while at least a man down. Bobrovsky (.941 save percentage) has played every minute this season and may get a break at some point soon while Nick Foligno tops the team with nine points and rookie defenseman Zach Werenski boasts eight.

OVERTIME

1. Columbus is still awaiting the first goal of the season from Fs Boone Jenner and Brandon Dubinsky.

2. Montreal recalled F Daniel Carr and D Joel Hanley from St. John’s of the American Hockey League on Wednesday to add depth.

3. The Blue Jackets won the last two meetings with the Canadiens after losing six of the previous seven in the series.

PREDICTION: Blue Jackets 4, Canadiens 3