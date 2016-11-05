Blue Jackets embarrass Canadiens, 10-0

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Columbus Blue Jackets came into Friday's game against the Montreal Canadiens on a modest two-game winning streak, while the Canadiens were on a 9-0-1 streak to start the season.

None of that mattered as the Blue Jackets thoroughly embarrassed the Canadiens 10-0 at Nationwide Arena, scoring the most goals in the largest victory in club history.

A franchise record 16 players recorded a point, led by Cam Atkinson, Scott Hartnell, Josh Anderson and Nick Foligno, who had two goals each. Alexander Wennberg also had a career-high four assists.

Sergei Bobrovsky made 30 saves for his third shutout of the season.

Canadiens backup goalie Al Montoya made 30 saves, but gave up all 10 goals as he stayed in net for the distance.

The Blue Jackets took a 3-0 lead through the first period.

Atkinson opened the scoring for Columbus with a power-play goal off a beautiful tic-tac-toe pass from Wennberg to Foligno, with Atkinson one-timing it past Montoya.

Less than one minute later, Anderson passed the puck from behind the net to Seth Jones, once again one-timing it past Montoya for the 2-0 lead.

David Savard gave the Blue Jackets a 3-0 lead at 14:06 of the first period.

The Blue Jackets scored five more goals in the second period.

Atkinson scored his second power-play goal of the night early to make it 4-0.

After a double-minor high-sticking penalty assessed to Montreal, the Blue Jackets scored on both penalties (Foligno, Hartnell) to increase lead to 6-0.

Foligno then scored his second goal of the night, increasing the Blue Jackets lead to 7-0.

Anderson then backhanded the puck from distance past Montoya, increasing the Blue Jackets lead to 8-0 before the start of the third.

Although their forecheck wasn't as aggressive in the third period, the Blue Jackets were still able to control the game against a Montreal club that had no answer for Columbus' scoring output.

Hartnell scored his second goal of the night almost midway through the third period for a Columbus lead of 9-0.

Anderson netting his second goal of the night to increase the Columbus lead to 10-0.

NOTES: Blue Jackets recalled LW Sonny Milano from AHL Cleveland Monsters ... Columbus G Sergei Bobrovsky (4-3-1) made his ninth consecutive start Friday. ... Blue Jackets D Dalton Prout, D Scott Harrington and Milano were healthy scratches. ... This is the first game of back-to-back games for both teams. ... LW Daniel Carr and D Joel Hanley were the Canadiens healthy scratches.