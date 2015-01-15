Canadiens escape with win over Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- One bounce is all the Montreal Canadiens need, left winger Max Pacioretty said. One little helpful nudge from the hockey gods to turn their fate around.

“We kept our game the same way for 60 minutes,” Pacioretty said. “And we were rewarded. I‘m really proud of that. That’s what good teams do.”

Pacioretty scored two power-play goals -- giving him 20 goals on the season -- and the Canadiens scored three third-period power-play goals to escape Nationwide Arena with a 3-2 win over the Columbus Blue Jackets.

The Blue Jackets led 2-0 midway through the third period, but the Canadiens scored three times in a span of 3 minutes, 53 seconds to steal the victory.

“We knew we needed a bounce,” Pacioretty said. “We just needed a bounce to start putting them in on (Blue Jackets goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky). He was playing out of his mind, especially early in the game.”

Defenseman P.K. Subban also scored for the Canadiens, while goaltender Carey Price had 14 saves.

The Canadiens have won six straight on the road and are 10-3-1 since the middle of December.

The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, have dropped three straight for the first time since late November.

Center Ryan Johansen and defenseman Kevin Connauton scored for the Blue Jackets, while Bobrovsky finished with 28 saves.

But the Blue Jackets were sour about the officiating.

Columbus had one power play, while Montreal was granted seven.

“I thought there were a couple early in the game that were ... questionable,” Blue Jackets coach Todd Richards said. “But if you go back and look at the other ones, I think they were deserved.”

And Richards was incensed by that.

Blue Jackets left winger Matt Calvert was called for slashing on Subban at 10:51 of the third. Only 39 seconds later, Pacioretty scored a turn-and-shoot goal to cut the Jackets’ lead to 2-1.

Blue Jackets right winger Jared Boll was called for highsticking Montreal center Manny Malhotra at 12:27 of the third. With three seconds left in that power play, Subban bombed one home from atop the left circle to tie the score at 2.

“We changed our power play up after the second period, switched our guys on the back end,” Montreal coach Michel Therrien said. “Great to see P.K. get a goal there, and good to see us have success on the power play. That’s been a topic for us.”

The final Blue Jackets’ brain camp came with 4:59 to play.

Blue Jackets center Brandon Dubinsky went out of his way to hammer Canadiens left winger Tomas Plekanec as Plekanec tried to make his way off the ice for a line change.

Dubinsky was dinged for boarding. Only 22 seconds later, the Canadiens scored to take the lead.

“We deserved success tonight,” Therrien said. “We worked hard, played a tight hockey game. We tried to take away their speed. I‘m glad we got rewarded.”

Dubinsky took full responsibility after the game for his penalty on Plekanec, calling it a “stupid penalty” at least five times in his opening quote.

”It’s a second too late,“ Dubinsky said. ”Just a ... dumb play. I have to take responsibility.

“My intentions aren’t to put the team short-handed there, but you’re responsible for your actions and that was a stupid play.”

The Blue Jackets took a 2-0 lead on Johansen’s 16th goal of the season at 9:38 of the third period.

Johansen’s goal gave him at least a point in 11 straight games, tied with Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin and the New York Rangers’ Rick Nash for the longest in the NHL this season.

NOTES: Blue Jackets LW Nick Foligno, making his first NHL All-Star Game appearance, was named a captain for the Jan. 25 game in Nationwide Arena. Chicago’s Jonathan Toews will be the other captain. ... Canadiens RW P.A. Parenteau returned to the lineup after missing three games with a concussion. ... Blue Jackets D Cody Goloubef was back in the lineup after being a healthy scratch on Saturday against the New York Islanders. He took D Dalton Prout’s spot in the lineup.